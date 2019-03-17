NASHVILLE — After playing at a Final Four level in a regional championship type game on Saturday, Tennessee squandered an opportunity to win its first SEC tournament Championship in 40 years on Sunday in an 84-64 loss to Auburn.

The Tigers, playing their fourth game in four days, completely disrupted Tennessee’s offense with their ball pressure defense, and after an 8:15 scoring drought in the first half, the game was effectively over for the Vols.



Auburn got all the 50-50 balls. They were quicker and beat the Vols every way possible.

Obviously, there is great disappointment in the loss, but the concern moving forward is Tennessee’s struggles against that style of play: A guard oriented team that “let’s it fly” from anywhere on the floor. A style of great defensive ball pressure that forces turnovers and makes you play fast.

A week after playing that style at Auburn, the Vols again had no answer again on Sunday.



In 80 minutes of basketball against the Tigers, Tennessee has 30 turnovers. To put that in context in three games against Kentucky this season, the Vols had 20 turnovers.

“They play solid defense. It’s not like they are this amazing defensive team. We were careless with the ball. We beat ourselves on the offensive end,” Jordan Bone said.

“We watched film after the first time we played them and we were taking tough shots. We just weren’t ourselves. I’m not really sure what the answer is. We have to continue to learn from this.

“It’s tough that we didn’t learn from the first loss. We weren’t ourselves today. You hate saying that after a game. We just have to move on from it.”

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said you if you let a Rick Barnes team catch the ball where they want it then they will wear you out. Tennessee obviously struggled to play where they wanted to play on the offensive end of the floor Sunday.

In the first half, Tennessee’s eight-minute scoreless stretch included seven straight possessions with a turnover. That stretch was one more turnover than the Vols had yesterday against Kentucky. In the first half, Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield went 2-8, with Williams getting only three attempts. Williams finished with nine attempts and 13 points, but it wasn’t until the game was out of reach that he got the ball where he wanted it.

“They front the post. They try and force everything to the middle so when you do drive it they have help there,” Williams said. “

They play the passing lanes. They do a good job forcing turnovers. We didn’t do a good job moving. We didn’t consecutively do what we practice and preach everyday. It’s no on anyone’s shoulders. It’s on our team in not understanding what we were trying to execute.”