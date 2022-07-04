Vols need Thomas' production and leadership

A season ago, Memphis native Omari Thomas played 330 snaps recording 21 tackles including three for loss, a sack, four pbu’s and a safety.

Thomas started six game and played in all 13 along side senior Matt Butler. Butler not only played over 700 snaps in 2021, but he led the defensive line room under defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

“Matt was a great leader,” Garner said. “He was very durable and worked hard. But now it’s next man up. Obviously, I think Omari has great leadership skills. We need him to take that next step. But he has great verbal leadership skills. He’s natural at that. Now I need for his play to match that. That’s when your a really a leader, when your play matches you verbal leadership. I think he has a chance to be a good leader.”

Thomas said he took plenty from Butler’s leadership a year ago.

“One think I learned from Matt is being able to listen. As a leader you have to be able to listen regardless of how much you might be vocal to someone else. You have to be able to hear it as well. Just because you are a leader doesn’t mean you won’t do things wrong. So you have to be ready when players on your team correct you as well. That’s a big thing Matt told me.

“Being under his wing, I learned a few things from him. Now it’s time for me to step up and be a more vocal leader rather than a person just seeing me do it right.”

Thomas’ leadership skills and potential caught the attention of others on campus and in the athletic department. Thomas was chosen to be Vol leader and is spending part of July in Rwanda leading and learning to be a better leader.

For Garner that leadership means doing all the liltle things right all the time.

“Understanding that you just can’t talk about it. You can’t just be a leader when the lights are on. You have to be a leader when no one is looking and doing those extra things it takes to be a champion.”

To help be a better leader, Thomas is working to be a better player, which centers around one key thing and that is pad leverage an area that is always a work in progress for any Garner player.

“I feel like he has made me become more twitchy off the line,” Thomas said of Garner. “My get off, keeping my pad level low and being physical. I feel like that’s something he has instilled in me hard.

“For me, I have been focusing on is continuing to work on keeping my pad level low coming out, using my hands, continue to be physical and fast off the ball. I feel like that’s what this team needs as a defensive line and that’s what I’m trying to produce for them as a defensive lineman.”

Butler’s production and durability make his shoes tough to fill. With Thomas returning as a veteran in he middle, the challenge is clearly there for him to be not only a productive player, but also a productive leader something that’s easier now than a year ago.

“I am very comfortable now. We came in last year and it was new coaches, new players coming in, guys leaving and everyone just trying to figure out where they fit in. Now we have been in the system for a year everyone knows their task. Everyone knows what the staff expects. Everyone is comfortable and ready to put in the work. Everyone is happy to be here.

“Everyone is making strides every day. Everyone is locked in, helping each other because we all know we need each other. We count on each other to be the best defensive line in the country which is our goal. We have to be able to hold everyone accountable.”