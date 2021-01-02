Vols no-show in SEC home opener
Seventh ranked Tennessee took one on the chin today, falling 71-63 to Alabama. It was a disjointed performance from the Vols who never looked in sync at any point during their first loss of the sea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news