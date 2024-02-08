The Razorbacks were selected as the preseason favorites to win the conference with nine votes, followed by defending national champion LSU and Florida with three and two votes, respectively.

Tennessee finished behind 2023 CWS runner-up Florida , which garnered 11 first place votes while Arkansas took the top spot in the SEC West.

The rankings were voted on by all 14 league coaches.

Tennessee , which is coming off of its second College World Series appearance in three seasons, landed at No. 2 in the SEC East, receiving two first place votes.

Less than two weeks from opening day, the SEC released its preseason poll on Thursday.

Tennessee started slow in league play last season before winning four of its last five series. The Vols were bumped from the SEC Tournament in Hoover in one game but swept the Clemson Regional to punch their ticket to the Hattiesburg, Mississippi Super Regional.

Facing elimination, Tennessee pulled off a comeback victory over hosting Southern Miss in game 2 and won game 3 to reach the CWS for the second time under head coach Tony Vitello.

The Vols beat Stanford for their first win in Omaha since 2001 but lost to eventual national champion LSU twice, ending their season at 44-22 overall.

Tennessee lost a number of key players from that CWS run, including pitchers Chase Dollander, Chase Burns and Andrew Lindsey as well as shortstop Maui Ahuna and outfield Griffin Merritt, among others.

THE VOLREPORT SHOW: 2024 Tennessee baseball season preview

The Vols were active in the transfer portal to make up for some of their losses, signing one of the top transfer classes in addition to a highly touted freshman class to compliment a number of contributors, including right-handed pitcher Drew Beam and infielder Christian Moore.

Beam was the lone Tennessee player on the All-SEC First Team after going 9-4 last season with 17 starts. He totaled 88 strikeouts and a 3.63 ERA in 84.1 innings pitched while Moore and Clemson infield transfer Billy Amick were tabbed to the second team.

Moore accounted for 17 home runs, 50 RBIs, 50 walks, 66 runs, 16 stolen bases and a .444 batting average a year ago and Amick, who was one of the top transfer prospects in college baseball last spring, hit 12 home runs, two triples, 17 doubles and 58 RBIs while batting .418 during an All-ACC campaign in 2023.

Tennessee is set to open its season at the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 16 against Texas Tech and will face Oklahoma on Feb. 17 before ending the weekend vs. Baylor on Feb. 18.

The Vols opened in the top 15 of most preseason polls, including a No. 9 billing according to D1Baseball late last month.