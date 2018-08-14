Vols placekicking, punting competitions ongoing
While the Vols have positional battles at multiple marquee spots, one of the underlining narratives of Tennessee’s fall camp is who emerges as the team’s specialists?
Brent Cimaglia handled field goals and a few kickoffs in a part-time role in 2017, and now the sophomore is in a competition with Michigan grad transfer Ryan Tice.
At punter, Tennessee must replace its school-record holder Trevor Daniel, who ranked in the Top 5 nationally in average the last three seasons. Freshman Paxton Brooks and redshirt freshman Joe Doyle are the main two contenders for the job.
Last week, head coach Jeremy Pruitt said the competition for all the specialists spots remain “open,” with the first-year coach hoping to learn more after putting his kickers and punters in a few scrimmage situations.
“(Right now), you know it’s probably not a good time to assess what these guys can or can’t do,” Pruitt said.
“We still have open competition. You’ll probably see a little more in scrimmage situations.”
Based on experience, Cimaglia is the front-runner for Tennessee’s placekicking duties. He was 8-of-13 on field goals last season and perfect on extra points. Accuracy was an issue at times, though, as was Cimaglia’s distance on kickoffs. Could that give Tice, who has just a single career attempt, an opening?
“Kicking is a real technique position,” long-snapper Riley Lovingood said.
“They’re having to break down a lot.”
Finding Daniel’s replacement looks to be a much more difficult proposition, though.
With a number of former VFL punters already in the NFL, Daniel was as productive as any of them during his Tennessee career. He routinely flipped the field and finished his senior season with 33 punts over 50 yards and 28 kicks landing inside the 20.
“Finding another punter like Trevor Daniel is not easy at all,” Lovingood said.
“The way Joe Doyle and Paxton Brooks are coming out each day, you can tell they are really taking their craft seriously. They are watching film and breaking down their punts because they know the big shoes they have to fill. They’re up for the challenge though.”
Both Brooks and Doyle came to Tennessee with acclaim, as the two punters were Under Armour All-Americans. Brooks enrolled early in January as a scholarship punter in Pruitt’s inaugural recruiting class, while Doyle was a walk-on from Farragut in 2017. Brooks was recruited to be Daniel’s heir apparent, but he struggled with timing and distance in the spring. He’s improved in both areas early in fall camp, mainly due to increased reps.
“It’s actually a really big deal for a punter to come in and get adjusted to the speed of the game,” Lovingood said.
“In high school you can take longer with your punts because you’re not really being rushed. The speed, the tempo and what we ask our punters to do is big. Paxton has come in and been willing to adopt to our style. It’s really helped him a lot.”