While the Vols have positional battles at multiple marquee spots, one of the underlining narratives of Tennessee’s fall camp is who emerges as the team’s specialists?

Brent Cimaglia handled field goals and a few kickoffs in a part-time role in 2017, and now the sophomore is in a competition with Michigan grad transfer Ryan Tice.

At punter, Tennessee must replace its school-record holder Trevor Daniel, who ranked in the Top 5 nationally in average the last three seasons. Freshman Paxton Brooks and redshirt freshman Joe Doyle are the main two contenders for the job.

Last week, head coach Jeremy Pruitt said the competition for all the specialists spots remain “open,” with the first-year coach hoping to learn more after putting his kickers and punters in a few scrimmage situations.

“(Right now), you know it’s probably not a good time to assess what these guys can or can’t do,” Pruitt said.

“We still have open competition. You’ll probably see a little more in scrimmage situations.”

Based on experience, Cimaglia is the front-runner for Tennessee’s placekicking duties. He was 8-of-13 on field goals last season and perfect on extra points. Accuracy was an issue at times, though, as was Cimaglia’s distance on kickoffs. Could that give Tice, who has just a single career attempt, an opening?

“Kicking is a real technique position,” long-snapper Riley Lovingood said.

“They’re having to break down a lot.”