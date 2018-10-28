Vols play for sidelined teammate Trey Smith
There was a noticeable absence on the field and in the huddle for Tennessee on Saturday night.
Sophomore offensive tackle Trey Smith and his giant frame were back in Knoxville after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs for the second time in the last nine months.
"For one we are very thankful that our doctors did a very good job to diagnose and figure out what was going on with Trey," Pruitt said. "It's far more important than this football game, if you want to know the truth. Trey is doing great. He's out of the hospital today..."
Smith had been on blood thinners for six months causing him to miss spring practice and most of fall camp before being cleared in mid-to-late August.
"Everybody knew Trey's circumstance," Pruitt said. "There wasn't any secrets. Everybody knew it. Everybody knew what was going on and everybody knew this could possibly happen at some point in time.
"We had our fingers crossed it wouldn't, but unfortunately it did and our doctors did a great job of figuring it out. I think our guys want to play well. They want to play well for Trey, there selves and this university."
Smith has been able to talk to his teammates since the second diagnosis and the message is very clear. Much like the maxims, don't let up and put on more steam.
"Don't feel sorry for him," Darren Kirkland said. "Just to do everything for coach Pruitt and be leaders."
Marcus Tatum got his first start of the season against South Carolina and was able to do some good things, but the loss of the former freshman All-American was easy to see. His teammates missed their massive teammate.
"He's a great teammate and fully supports us," Ty Chandler said. "Even though he can't play, he is still with us encouraging us every day. I live with him and he's a great teammate."
While still coming into his own as a vocal alpha, Smith won teammates, coaches and fans over with his drive to compete. He doesn't like to lose and that was noticeable from the moment he stepped foot on campus.
"He's a great competitor and leader," Kirkland said. "It's an unfortunate situation. He's my brother and I've worked with him all offseason. It's a guy that is still a part of our football team in multiple ways besides being on the field. He's a vocal leader inside the classroom and meeting room by pushing his o-line to the best of his ability."
When asked if Smith would ever make it back to the field, Pruitt told the media that would be up to Smith and his family.