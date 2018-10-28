There was a noticeable absence on the field and in the huddle for Tennessee on Saturday night.

Sophomore offensive tackle Trey Smith and his giant frame were back in Knoxville after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs for the second time in the last nine months.

"For one we are very thankful that our doctors did a very good job to diagnose and figure out what was going on with Trey," Pruitt said. "It's far more important than this football game, if you want to know the truth. Trey is doing great. He's out of the hospital today..."

Smith had been on blood thinners for six months causing him to miss spring practice and most of fall camp before being cleared in mid-to-late August.

"Everybody knew Trey's circumstance," Pruitt said. "There wasn't any secrets. Everybody knew it. Everybody knew what was going on and everybody knew this could possibly happen at some point in time.

"We had our fingers crossed it wouldn't, but unfortunately it did and our doctors did a great job of figuring it out. I think our guys want to play well. They want to play well for Trey, there selves and this university."