Compared to Tennessee's last two SEC games, the Vols were in unfamiliar territory Tuesday night against Vanderbilt.



The Vols, who entered the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 earlier this week, came into the game at Thompson-Boling Arena off of a back-to-back conference wins that were decided by 42-plus points, paced by strong starts that put the score out of reach within the first five minutes.



Vanderbilt offered up a more serious challenge, trading blows with Tennessee in the first half, even leading at halftime. But the Vols looked more like the team it has in recent weeks over the last 20 minutes, pulling away en route to a 77-68 win.



Tennessee shot 48.3% from the field for the game and 45.2% in the second half and was led in scoring by guard Santiago Vescovi and forward Julian Phillips with 15 points each.



Forward Uros Plavsic scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals. Guard Zakai Zeigler recorded nine assists.



Guard Jordan Wright paced the Commodores with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Vanderbilt was 37.9% from the field overall.



Tennessee (14-2, 4-0 SEC) jumped out to a 7-0 lead with scores from Phillips, Jonas Aidoo and Vescovi from three-point range before Vanderbilt got on the board over four minutes into the first half.



The Commodores rattled off a 7-0 run, all of which was scored by forward Liam Robbins.



It was a sign of things to come for the rest of the half. Tennessee took several leads, at times looking like it was going to pull away in the fashion it did against Mississippi State and at South Carolina last week, but Vanderbilt hung around.



After guard Noah Shelby was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit the ensuing free throws, Tennessee went on its own run, highlighted by a Tyreke Key three to put the Vols on the cusp of a double-digit lead at 24-15.



Vanderbilt (8-8, 1-2) responded with Shelby connecting on three-straight three-point attempts before the Commodores closed out the half with seven unanswered points, capped by a Wright drive to the basket and layup at the buzzer to give them a 39-37 advantage at the break-the first time Tennessee has trailed at halftime at home all season.



As underwhelming as Tennessee's performance in the last five minutes of the half were, the Vols came out strong in the opening minutes of the second half, starting the period on a 9-0 run, sparked and bookended by Key who's three gave his team a seven-point lead at 46-39 at the 16:34 mark.



If Key started to close the door, Vescovi slammed it shut. He scored 12 points in the last 20 minutes, including a pair of 3-pointers to put Tennessee ahead in relative comfort down the stretch.



Tennessee next hosts Kentucky on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN. The Wildcats lost to South Carolina, 71-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Tuesday.

