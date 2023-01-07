COLUMBIA, SC - It's early January but Tennessee continues to have the look of a team that can make a deep run in March.



After blowing out Mississippi State at home with a dominating effort on both ends of the floor last Tuesday night, the Vols looked the part again on the road at Colonial Life Arena against South Carolina on Saturday.



Tennessee (13-2, 3-0 SEC) has been successful in its last two outings largely because it hasn't given opposing teams much of chance to get into the game. That was the case again versus the Gamecocks (7-8, 0-2) as the Vols jumped out to a 18-point lead in the first 10 minutes and never let up en route to a 85-42 win.



It was South Carolina's worst home loss in the 20 seasons it has played at Colonial Life Arena.



Coming off of its best shooting performance of the season against Mississippi State, Tennessee shot 51.5% from the field and 45.5% from deep, with forward Olivier Nkamhoua leading the way in scoring with 21 points and 10 rebounds.



The Vols' elite defense traveled again, as well, limiting the Gamecocks to season lows in field-goal shooting percentage at 25.0% and points total while holding their top scorer, Gregory "GG" Jackson II, who entered the game averaging nearly 17 points per game, to no points.



Tennessee opened up a big lead thanks to an unlikely source. Within the first three minutes of the first half, forwards Julian Phillips and Olivier Nkamhoua knocked down 3-pointers as part of a 9-0 start before Chico Carter Jr. scored South Carolina's first points with just over 17 minutes left in the period.



But scoring opportunities for few and far between for the Gamecocks, thanks to Tennessee's suffocating defense.



After Carter's basket, the Vols went on a 14-2 run that included 3-pointers from Zakai Zeigler and Jonas Aidoo to lead 22-5 at the midway point of the half.



Perhaps the biggest highlight of the first 20 minutes as the play of guard Josiah-Jordan James, who saw the floor for the second-straight for the first time since the Colorado and Florida Gulf Coast games in November.



After playing 17 minutes, scoring 8 points and recording four assists versus Mississippi State, James proved to be a key contributor off the bench again, logging 18 total minutes and scoring 12 points, including 6 points in the first half.



South Carolina never made a serious attempt at Tennessee's big lead as the Vols dominance spilled over into the second half.



Tennessee scored on six of its first seven field goal attempts of the frame with Nkamhoua scoring on three of them, swelling its lead to 56-28 less than five minutes in.



Tennessee shot 45.0% in the second half while South Carolina continued to struggle against the Vols' defense, shooting just 23.8% in the final 20 minutes.



The Vols return to Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday for a 9 p.m. ET tipoff against Vanderbilt on the SEC Network.