All of the waiting. All of the drama. A three-day span that felt more like three weeks concluded into the wee hours of Tuesday morning with Tennessee beating Southern Miss, 5-0 to punch its ticket to the College World Series.

In a best-of-three series that began Saturday, was delayed until Sunday and pushed back late Monday due to weather, the Vols overcame a Game 1 loss and four run deficit in Game 2 to force a winner-take-all match up at Pete Taylor Park.

This one was a little less dramatic.

Tennessee took the lead in the second inning and added to it in the sixth. Given the Vols' fresh arms in the bullpen, it seemed like an insurmountable advantage and it was.

Right-hander Drew Beam allowed at least one runner on base in the first four innings but emerged unscathed every time. Beam (9-4) gave up seven hits but struck out seven in 6.0 innings of work before Chase Burns closed it out.

In one swing, Zane Denton—the hero that likely kept Tennessee's season alive at the Clemson Regional—widened the gap, sending a Niko Mazza pitch over the wall in right-center to up the lead to 4-0.

Griffin Merritt also notched an RBI with his single driving home Christian Moore in the second to put Tennessee up 1-0.

Southern Miss didn't go away quietly, not in front of a sold out home crowd for the last time.

The Golden Eagles' lineup again put Beam in a jam and he was pulled at 106 pitches with runners on the corners and no outs in the seventh. It made way for Burns, who entered after Aaron Combs recorded a strikeout for the first out.

Burns all but slammed the door shut on Southern Miss, punching out two-straight, including top hitter Dustin Dickerson to end the last real threat the Golden Eagles posed.

Burns was untouchable in 2.2 innings, tossing four strikeouts, one of which was a fastball that clocked at 102 mph.

Maui Ahuna led off the following frame with a solo home run off the scoreboard.

Now Tennessee is heading to Omaha for the second time in three years and the sixth time in program history, continuing a trajectory that began midway through the season after an abysmal start to SEC play that put the Vols' postseason aspirations in jeopardy.

Tennessee (43-20) draws a familiar foe in the LSU Tigers, which convincingly swept Kentucky in two games over the weekend.

LSU (48-15) faced the Vols during their skid back in April, taking two of three from them at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Tennessee will look to return the favor at Charles Schwab Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.