With senior day and the home finale on the table for Tuesday, the weather at Lindsey Nelson Stadium didn't cooperate.

Instead, the game went just two innings before a lengthy weather delay.

Despite this, Tennessee took down Belmont (23-30) 9-5 in eight innings.

Ahead of the hour-and-a-half delay due to a storm drilling the field, the Vols (36-17) jumped out to an early lead. In the bottom of the second, they put up three runs with RBI from Charlie Taylor and Maui Ahuna.

Immediately following the conclusion of the frame, the delay began, though.

In the top of the third, Belmont (23-30) immediately jumped on Tennessee's pitching following the conclusion of the storm. The Bruins scored four runs in the inning to take the lead.

The runners got on base while hitting against Bryce Jenkins but Kirby Connell forfeited the hits leading to the runs.

This lead didn't last long, though.

Tennessee struck back with a two-run Zane Denton home run in the bottom of the third.

After this swing, the Vols never conceded the lead again. It added insurance in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings despite Belmont adding an additional run in the top of the fourth.

At the plate, Ahuna, Blake Burke and Christian Scott all recorded multiple hits. The RBI were slugged by Ahuna, Hunter Ensley, Griffin Merritt, Denton, Scott, Taylor and Cal Stark.

Shutting down the Bruins as the game wound down was Hollis Fanning.

He pitched three full innings without giving up a run. He allowed just two hits and threw for a career-high seven strikeouts.

This led to Belmont staying off the board for the final four frames.

Next, Tennessee will travel to face South Carolina to close the season. The Vols will need to have a solid outing ahead of the SEC Tournament to move into a top-16 seed and host in the NCAA Tournament.

The series with the Gamecocks begins on Thursday. Andrew Lindsey will be on the mound to kick things off for Tennessee.