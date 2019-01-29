Vols put No. 1 ranking on the line against Gamecocks tonight
Tennessee (18-1, 6-0) heads to Columbia, S.C. tonight to face South Carolina (10-9, 5-1) in the first of two road games this week. The Vols remained No. 1 in the nation again this week, but will ha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news