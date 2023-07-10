Another Tennessee pitcher has been taken off the board.

Following the selections of Chase Dollander and Andrew Lindsey, right-handed reliever Seth Halvorsen was picked by the Colorado Rockies with the 202nd pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

He will now join Vol teammate Dollander in the Rockies system that has already housed Tennessee great Todd Helton and currently is home to Jordan Beck.

This is the third time Halvorsen has been drafted after he was selected in 2018 and 2021 in the 30th and 19th rounds, respectively.

Halvorsen spent one season playing for the Vols after beginning his career as a two-way player at Missouri. After his third collegiate year in 2021, he missed the entirety of the 2022 season due to injury.

In 2023, he made his Tennessee debut and became a staple out of the bullpen. He posted a 3.81 ERA and 3-3 record in 25 appearances and one start. He turned up his play at the end of the year, as well, becoming one of the go-to arms in relief in the postseason.

The 6-foot-2 pitcher out of Playmouth, Minn. will now join the Rockies' farm system in an attempt to climb the ranks toward the major leagues.

This now marks two consecutive years Tony Vitello has produced three pitchers to be taken within the first seven rounds of the draft, as well.