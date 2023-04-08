By the time Bryce Jenkins walked up to the mound at Lindsey Nelson Stadium Friday night, the damage had already been done.

Another uncharacteristic start from right-handed starting pitcher Chase Burns resulted in five Florida runs before the completion of the second inning in a critical Game 2 of a series Tennessee desperately needed to be competitive in.

For Burns, the end came just 3.1 innings into the game following two solo home runs from Wyatt Langford and Jac Caglianone that the Vols never recovered from in a 9-3 series-deciding loss—Tennessee’s first at home in two seasons.

"The first inning was tough," Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. "I think there's two walks in there, shook to a pitch that maybe we'd all like to redo but you can't go back in time and do it. And we all know my theory, if the guy gets underneath it a little bit and it's the third out of the inning or (Christian) Scott makes a phenomenal play or something like that, maybe we're not even talking about it and he cruises. But frustration for us as well as him on the outing."

Frustration may be the best way to describe Tennessee baseball this season.

Florida combined for seven home runs in the first two games, including four on Friday, putting the Vols in a hole that their bats couldn't get them out of.

Burns gave up three of those while Zander Sechrist allowed the other, leading to Vitello to make another call to the bullpen for the third time in the seventh inning.

Enter Jenkins, the junior right-hander who had appeared in nine other games in relief this season. Florida didn't record another hit or run.

Jenkins was a bright spot in an otherwise deflating loss, tossing five strikeouts and retiring six-straight batters in 2.0 innings of work.

"(Jenkins' outing) was awesome," Vitello said. "We anticipated that he would serve as a major factor for us, kind of like he's done this weekend. You come in and get (Josh) Rivera out and then on top of it, he does what he did tonight, is really, really good. He just needed to get his cleats in the ground and get some repetitions at the Division I level to feel comfortable because you kind of see it in the first outing out in Arizona and a couple of other times. I wouldn't say anxious, but not as smooth as he had been in the scrimmages.

"Tonight, even last night, kind of had that smooth, calm approach. Looks like an athlete out there like he is...Obviously the stuff is good enough to do a lot of things."

In fact, in both of Tennessee's losses to Florida, the relievers have been mostly consistent. Outside of two combined innings in Game 1 and 2, the Vols' bullpen held Gators' hitters in check.

Andrew Lindsey, who took over for Sechrist in the fourth, recorded a pair of strikeouts and held Florida hitless and scoreless and Jake Fitzgibbons did the same after replacing Jenkins in the ninth.

That trio left a lot of zeros on the board and a lot for the coaching staff to think about as far pitching rotation concerned.

"It would take tonight is what it would take (to change up the weekend rotation)," Vitello said. "Those guys are capable. Who do you want to move around? How do you want to do it? That is a question for down the road. I like the composure we have (Saturday). The strikes we have. The athletes we have. The teammate and character that we have as a person. I like (Drew Beam) in the first inning tomorrow. I also like the fact—we pulled Lindsey out of the game for a reason. Bryce as well as he threw the ball, he is burnt.

"Otherwise, I think everyone that is not a starting pitcher is available behind him tomorrow as well. I like that equation. Then we will figure out which other ones we need to figure out—to say figure out a whole bunch—after tomorrow."

Tennessee (21-10, 4-7 SEC) will try and salvage Game 3 against Florida (27-5, 9-2) on Saturday. First pitch it slated for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Right-handed pitcher Drew Beam (3-1, 2.51 ERA) will start for the Vols.