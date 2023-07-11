An eighth Tennessee player has been selected in the MLB Draft. This pushes the 2023 class to the second most picks in program history.

This time, it was pitcher Bryce Jenkins being selected in the 17th round by the New York Mets with the No. 516 pick.

He is the sixth pitcher to be selected from the Vols.

Jenkins began his career at Cleveland State CC (JUCO) before returning home to Knoxville to play for the Vols.

In 2023, he appeared in 18 games out of the bullpen while totaling a 5.51 ERA and 1-0 record. In 16.1 IP, he allowed two home runs and struck out 24 batters.

If he decides to return to Tennessee, Jenkins will have one final year of eligibility remaining. If not, he will begin his professional career in the same farm system as Blade Tidwell.