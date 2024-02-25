Tennessee used four arms that combined for just one hit allowed and no runs, starting with left-hander Zander Sechrist who went 1.2 innings with three strikeouts in 23 pitches before right-handed reliever Nate Snead (2-0) tossed three strikeouts in 2.2 innings to earn the win.

The Vols' lineup combined for seven hits with Villeneuve and Dalton Bargo each recording two. Bargo finished with two RBIs and Christian Moore , Billy Amick and Kavares Tears totaled one each.

Though the Vols' bats weren't quite as active as they were in the Game 2 on Saturday, Tennessee scored at least one run in every inning and scored multiple runs in the first and sixth.

A day after mashing a home run, Villeneuve hit another to highlight the No. 9 Vols' 12-0 win over the Great Danes in seven innings at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Robin Villeneuve had two hits and accounted for three RBIs to cap off a productive weekend and help Tennessee sweep Albany on Sunday.

Moore corralled a hard-hit grounder to second and turned it into a double play to end the top half of the first. He followed it up in the bottom frame with a lead-off walk and reached second and third on a balk and wild pitch.

Thomas Quinn's pitching woes continued with his second-straight walk of Burke to get runners on the corners for Tennessee and Amick.

Amick paid off the runners with a ground out at second, which allowed Moore to score and put the Vols up 1-0 early.

Bargo drove in two more runs with a bases-loaded single off the wall in right but he was thrown out trying to turn it into a double to end the inning with Tennessee on top 3-0.

Burke led off the third with a walk and stole second to get into scoring position and set up Tears for an RBI single to right and stretch the Vols' advantage to 4-0.

After Sechrist tossed two scoreless innings, Snead followed suit, quickly recording three strikeouts and sending Albany down in order in two-straight frames.

Facing two outs in the fourth and Lohry in a pinch-running role at second, Moore singled through the left side to plate a run. Burke drew a walk for the third time in the next at-bat to get a pair of runners to set up Amick, but a ground out prevented the Vols from adding more, holding their lead at 5-0.

Villeneuve sent a solo shot over the porches in left to up Tennessee's lead to 6-0 with two outs in the fifth.

Helped by a hit-by-pitch and a walk, Burke's single to right with one down in the sixth scored Cal Stark and Moore scored from third on a wild pitch to pull ahead 8-0.

Villeneuve invoked the run-rule with his second hit of the afternoon, a two-RBI double into left that scored Tears and Burke to open up a 10-0 lead for Tennessee.

The Vols added two more runs on consecutive bases-loaded walks and right-handed pitcher Derek Schafer closed out the win.