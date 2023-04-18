Even before Cameron Seldon's burst up the middle of the field for a 24-yard second quarter touchdown, everything the Tennessee coaching staff had said about the Vols' running backs room had proven true.

With returning starter Jabari Small sidelined as he recovers from a shoulder procedure and Jaylen Wright limited, sophomore Dylan Sampson, Seldon and fellow early true freshman DeSean Bishop made the most of their carries over four weeks of spring practices.

It showed in the Orange and White Game on Saturday, particularly on Seldon's rush to cap a scoring drive just before halftime.

A 6-foot-2, 220 pound two-way player that spent much of his prep football career in Virginia playing wide receiver, Seldon took most of his reps at running back this spring and may have provided enough of a sample size for playing time in the fall, finishing with 43 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown in the spring game. He averaged nearly five yards per carry on the Orange team.

"Really unique player just with his skillset and the background that he has from playing running back to playing in the slot, to the outside, to playing on the defensive side of the football," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "He's played a lot of positions. He's never had a true home and we felt like it was important to give him a home here early and grow and expand from that. He's been really good in what he's done inside the running back room. He cares and competes really hard for guy that's got high-end, top-gear, electric speed. He's willing to stick his foot in the ground, get vertical, get underneath his pads, find a way to get plus two.

"If he's going to continue to grow who he is today, I expect him to be dramatically better when we get to kickoff next September. I sat that just because he's gong to continue to grow with the way he works. He's got a really high-end ceiling. His ability to be a pass catcher out of the backfield is really unique and obviously a skillset we want."

For Seldon, the transition was understandably daunting at times.

There's a lot that goes into playing running back in the SEC, especially for a player that is largely unfamiliar with the position. By the end of spring camp, though, Seldon was more comfortable in his "new home."

"The hardest part is probably learning the details because I've always trained receiver," Seldon said. "I never really trained running back, I just played it, so now I'm learning the details of it. It makes more sense, but I feel natural at running back."

Sampson didn't need an adjustment phase. His carries were limited on Saturday, but the coaches know what they have in the sophomore after he rushed for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns on 58 carries last season.

"Sampson's had a lot of great work throughout the course of spring ball," Heupel said. "Dynamic, continue to grow in his ability to understand what we're doing. As a smaller back, he's dynamic out in space. He's got a really unique sense and feel for delivering double teams, really pressing the line of scrimmage and based on the second level fits and third level fits, at times hitting the back door. That's been something we've spent a lot of time on here during the course of spring ball, too."

Bishop signed with Tennessee as a three-star prospect out of nearby Karns High School where he won Class 5A Mr. Football two years in a row and coaches raved about his quick progression.

He showed his ability to run hard and hit holes in the Orange and White Game, leading all backs with 88 yards.

"DeSean Bishop, for a freshman that's coming on campus, should be going to his prom here next week or the following week. He's been really good man. He has great vision, great pace and he's handled spring ball as a newcomer extremely well."

The next challenge for Bishop and Seldon is not getting lost in the shuffle once Small and Wright return to full health in the fall.

The two have given position coach Jerry Mack reason to be optimistic about his arsenal and at the very least, they will give the room some welcomed competition and reliable options if Small, Wright or Sampson get injured.

"The beauty of playing the running back position a lot of times is all the stuff works out," Mack said. "You approach it right now in the spring where you are trying to figure out what DeSean Bishop does well, what does Cam Seldon do well? And then after that you have a chance in the summertime to grow whatever they do well and really continue to work on their deficiencies...One thing at the running back position is it's going to be bumps and bruises, just the violence of the position already.

"It's always going to be guys that have nicks and bumps and they go down for two or three practices or maybe two or three games. Everybody always has to be ready to play. Your time is going to come."