Tennessee will hold one of its most anticipated Pro Days in quite some time on Thursday. The Anderson Training Center on campus will host several scouts and representatives from NFL teams with their eyes on a number of Vols' players that contributed to a historic 11-2 season in which Tennessee led college football in nearly every offensive statistical category. In all, the Vols will have 14 players on site to either perform for scouts or speak with teams ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft on April 27 in Kansas City. Here is a look at the participants.

The Headliners

Player: Hendon Hooker Position: Quarterback Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 217 pounds Outlook: Hooker would arguably be the center of attention on Thursday had it not been for his season-ending ACL tear against South Carolina in the second to last game of the regular season last November. Instead, Hooker will likely not perform for scouts as he still recovers, but there is plenty of reason for teams to be interested in the record-setting signal caller that catapulted Tennessee's offense to the top of college football last season. Even after missing the last two games of the season, Hooker finished second nationally in passing efficiency at 175.51. He passed for 3,135 yards as well as 27 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. Hooker has moved up some mock draft boards as of late, sitting as the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft according to ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum earlier this week.

Player: Jalin Hyatt Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-foot, 176 pounds Outlook: Another headliner at Pro Day will be Hyatt, Tennessee's speedy wideout that turned in an impressive individual season that left him in the program record books. Hyatt became the first Tennessee player to win the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the best pass-catcher in college football after he caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and a program record 15 touchdowns. Among his most memorable performances was the five touchdowns he hauled in during the Vols' 52-49 win over Alabama on Oct. 15. Hyatt participated at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month where he turned in a 40-yard dash time of 4.4 seconds and the 10-yard split in 1.5 seconds. His vertical jump measured at 40 inches while his broad jump covered 11 feet, 3 inches.

Player: Cedric Tillman Position: Wide Receiver Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 213 pounds Outlook: Tillman entered the 2022 season with a bevy of expectations after turning in a stellar performance in his first season in Josh Heupel's system the year before.

In Tillman's most productive season at Tennessee, he totaled 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns with an average of nearly 17 yards per catch and earned All-SEC First Team honors for those contributions. Tillman's production lacked last season, mainly because of injuries. He suffered an ankle injury in the Vols' third game of the season against Akron, underwent surgery and did not return until the Kentucky game more than a month later but played only sparingly after that, finishing the season 37 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns. At the combine, Tillman finished the 40 in 4.54 seconds while his vertical jump totaled 37 inches. He recorded the broad jump in 10 feet, 8 inches.

Player: Darnell Wright Position: Tackle Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 333 pounds Outlook: A lot of Tennessee's offensive success last season can be credited to its offensive line where Wright starred at right tackle. Wright arrived at Tennessee as a highly touted recruit in 2019 and started seven games as a freshman. After playing nine games at right tackle as a sophomore, he switched to the left tackle in 2021. Wright made the move back to the right side last season and didn't allow a sack in more than 850 snaps. At the combine, Wright scored an 85 for his athleticism, which ranked third among participating offensive tackles and is projected by most mock drafts as a first round pick.

Something to prove

Player: Byron Young Position: Edge Rusher Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 250 pounds Outlook: Young performed well at the combine, posting a 4.43-second 40 and 38 inches in the vertical jump. As an edge rusher, Young was among the most consistent players on Tennessee's defense over the last two seasons, making 21 starts in 24 games played. As a senior, he started all 13 games at the LEO position and led the team with seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He finished his collegiate career with 83 total tackles, 23.5 TFLs, 12.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hurries. In addition to his combine invite, Young also played in the Reese's Senior Bowl in January.

Player: Princeton Fant Position: Tight End Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 235 pounds Outlook: Among the biggest benefactors of another season in Heupel's system was Fant, who had plenty of opportunities to flash he versatility at tight end. Fant proved to be a major asset all over the field, lining up at fullback and even tossing for a touchdown in addition to playing tight end. He caught 22 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns last season, including multiple scores in Tennessee's 66-24 win over Missouri. Fant connected with Hyatt for a 66-yard touchdown against UT Martin.

Player: LaTrell Bumphus Position: Defensive Line Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 290 pounds Outlook: Bumphus had an efficient season as a pass rusher. He started 10 games and totaled 21 tackles and 3.5 TFLs with a forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2022. It was a bounce-back campaign for Bumphus after having to redshirt due to injury and playing in just four games as a senior in 2021. Among Bumphus' highlights last season were a career-high two TFLs against Georgia along with three solo tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, he tallied 14 quarterback hurries in 379 snaps.

Player: Jerome Carvin Position: Offensive Line Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 321 pounds Outlook: Carvin was a key part of Tennessee's offensive front, mainly because of his versatility at different positions. Carvin split time between left and right guard as well as center and played in more games than any position player in program history, appearing in 60 games with 43 starts. He played 860 offensive snaps and allowed just two sacks in his last 26 games. Carvin earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl in January.

Player: Trevon Flowers Position: Defensive Back Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 200 pounds Outlook: The 2022 season wasn't exactly a banner year for Tennessee's secondary, but depth issues and injuries played a very large role in that. Flowers was a mainstay in the defensive backfield, starting at safety and finishing third on the team in tackles with 57. He also had nearly two TFLs and one sack and was critical in creating turnovers, forcing two fumbles and snagging two interceptions, which tied for the most among the Vols' defense. Flowers was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in college football. He finished his career with 227 total tackles and five interceptions.

Player: Jeremy Banks Position: Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 232 pounds Outlook: Banks had an up and down final season at Tennessee. After a production junior year in which he made 11 starts a the Will linebacker position and finished seventh nationally in tackles with 128, Banks took a bit of a step back as a senior, collecting 53 total tackles. He missed the South Carolina game for undisclosed reasons and skipped the Orange Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft but did earn invites to the East-West Shrine Bowl and the combine. At the combine, Banks ran the 40 in 4.53 seconds, the 10-yard split in 1.56 seconds while recording 37.5 inches and 10 feet, 7 inches in the vertical and broad jumps, respectively.

More participants

Player: Solon Page III Position: Linebacker Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 228 pounds Outlook: Page played at the Will and Mike linebacker positions and appeared in 13 games with one start last season, recording 37 tackles with three TFLs and a sack.

Player: Maurese Smith Position: Defensive Line Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 315 pounds Outlook: Smith spent the last two seasons as a walk on transfer from Alabama A&M. He played in four games at Tennessee, including two last season, recording one tackle.

Player: Paxton Brooks Position: Punter Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 201 pounds Outlook: Brooks earned a combine invite as a specialist. Last season he averaged nearly 40 yards per punt and forced 20 fair catches while downing 11 punts inside the 20-yard line as well as 30 touchbacks at kicker.