Vols' slide shows in-state recruiting doesn't promise success
Under Butch Jones, especially midway during his five-year run in Knoxville, Tennessee did a bang up job of locking down the borders and keeping top in-state talent at home. During some years when T...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news