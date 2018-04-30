Fore (6-foot-0, 175 pounds), is originally from Huntsville, Ala. and picked the Vols over Auburn along with a host of mid-major offers. He made an official visit to Auburn this past weekend prior to picking the Vols.

Tennessee filled a vacancy in the 2018 class tonight with the commitment of Richmond graduate transfer Khwan Fore. The point guard made an official visit to the Vols earlier this month and pulled the trigger on his decision to join Rick Barnes’ program tonight.

He finished this past year, his redshirt junior season, as the most experienced player on Richmond’s roster, having played in 98 career games.

He started all 35 games as a sophomore, averaging 11.2 points per game. He started 26 games this past season, averaging 11.0 ppg.

Fore should slide nicely into the role vacated by James Daniel off of last year’s roster as someone capable providing minutes in the backcourt at a couple of different spots.

He’s a different player than Daniel though, much more of a slasher and penetrator than a spot up shooter, skills the coaching staff was highly interested in adding to the roster this spring.

Daniel found himself in the position that many mid-major grad transfers face, transfer to a similarly sized program were minutes may be abundant, or try to become a piece of the puzzle on a team that returns all starters from an NCAA tournament and conference championship team.

Fore obviously opted for the latter, something he sounded like he was leaning towards doing following his visit.

"I definitely want to go somewhere where we’re going to be able to win and make the tournament, with the kind of success they had here already they’re definitely set up to do that,” Fore said in an interview following his trip to Knoxville two weeks ago.

“The coaches told me that they need a guy like me, someone that can penetrate, finish and play tough on the ball defense. Those are my strengths.

“One thing that I really liked about Coach Barnes was that he didn’t just talk about the things I could do, he talked about my weaknesses and how they could help me get better.”

With the addition of Fore, Tennessee still has one open scholarship to use at this point.