Tennessee dipped into Fairfield Alabama in the 2020 class when they signed lineman RJ Perry. They are back again for the 2021 class as they push for athlete Malachi Bennett. He was in Knoxville in mid-January and liked everything he saw.

"The coaches came to me and talked to me about the campus and the school," Bennett said. "They talked to me about the future they see here at Tennessee. It was just a good experience."

Tennessee is one of seven schools to offer Bennett. They have been ahead of the curve in his recruitment and he has taken notice of that.

"It gives them a leg up," Bennett said. "I like the coaches and how they interact with you. I like everything about Tennessee."

Bennett was being recruited by former linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer before he left Tennessee over the weekend for a gig with the New York Giants. He's also built an early relationship with Tee Martin and Jeremy Pruitt.

"Tee is a good coach and he talked to me about what I could do here and how I could be special to help the team," Bennett said. "Coach Pruitt is a good man and I could see myself here playing for them in the future."