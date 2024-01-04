Vols starting tackle Gerald Mincey to enter the transfer portal
After previously announcing he would return to Tennessee, offensive tackle Gerald Mincey has announced he will enter the transfer portal.
Mincey confirmed reports by retweeting a tweet indicating this decision.
He played in all 13 games this season for the Vols and started seven including the Citrus Bowl win over Iowa.
Mincey joined Tennessee in the 2022 season where he played in nine games and started seven matches. He has split time between both tackle positions during his time in Knoxville.
Prior to joining the Vols, Mincey played at Florida. He saw 10 games of action in 2021 after redshirting in 2020 with the Gators.
Mincey was projected to start at right tackle in 2024 after announcing his return but will finish his college career elsewhere.
Out of high school, Mincey was given a three-star rating.
He chose to stay home and attend Florida over offers from Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Arizona, Florida State, Kentucky and others.
