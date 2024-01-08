Tennessee opened SEC play with a resounding statement win over a ranked Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Vols moved to 11-3 overall after thumping the Rebels, 90-64 at Food City Center on Saturday, keeping them steady in the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll while moving up KenPom's rankings this week.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

Tennessee stayed at No. 5 in both the AP and Coaches polls, which were released on Monday.

In KenPom, the Vols entered the top five for the first time this season, jumping four spots to No. 4. Tennessee is the highest ranked SEC team in the rankings and one of three inside the top 10, the most of any league.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Jahmai Mashack flashes shooting 'confidence' in win over Ole Miss

Tennessee played arguably its most complete game to this point in the season against Ole Miss, which entered the game unbeaten.

Forward Jonas Aidoo put together a double-double with a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds while three other Vols finished in double-scoring figures, including guard Zakai Zeigler, who tallied 17 points and 10 assists.

Tennessee shot 47.2% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range while out-rebound the Rebels, 47-24.

“When we came back after Christmas, that’s been our biggest (thing we) talked about, we had not put together complete games," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. "And I do think we played a complete game against Norfolk State...but trying to get guys to be confident and take their shots. And tonight, the biggest thing was communication. I thought our guys really communicated extremely well. Without question the best we played against, I said coming in, Chris Beard’s one of the best in the business and has done just a terrific job in a short time there. And we were, again, we were at our best. And I’m proud of the effort. The guys, I thought defensively they really worked at it. And the thing that I’m most pleased is that when we missed shots early guys kept taking them.

"Because that’s where we had bogged down. That’s the one thing, again, talking about the confidence, keeping these guys confident that they’ll continue to shoot the ball when they’re open. And we do that, it will help us to move forward.”

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Key takeaways: Vols take first step toward potential SEC title

Tennessee is on the road in back-to-back games over the next week, starting with Mississippi State on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs (11-3) started the non-conference 6-0 before two-straight losses to Georgia Tech and Southern. They lost to South Carolina, 68-62 in Columbia in their conference opener on Saturday.

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State's 6-foot-11 forward who was a preseason All-American selection, recently returned to the lineup after suffering a foot injury in October. He is averaging 14.5 points in the Bulldogs' last two games.

Tip-off at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee swept the Bulldogs in two games last season.