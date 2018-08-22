Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-22 18:51:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Vols still competing for spots as camp closes, more notes

M5bdcr5a4jnu5p2bmbcy
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

With classes beginning today at Tennessee Jeremy Pruitt’s first fall camp as a head coach is drawing to a close. The Vols will now turn their focus towards West Virginia according to Pruitt, beginn...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}