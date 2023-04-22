On Friday night, Tennessee needed heroics to take down Vanderbilt.

The Vols trailed by two heading into the final frame but smacked a pair of solo home runs to push the game to extra innings. Then, Griffin Merritt left the yard in the bottom of the 12th to take game one.

However, Saturday's battle didn't have the same flair for dramatics.

Instead, Tennessee (25-14, 7-10 SEC) jumped out to an early advantage before taking down the Commodores (29-10, 13-4) 17-1 in seven innings.

The offensive surge began in the first inning. After giving up a first-inning solo shot, the Vols instantly took back the lead.

Despite the first two batters of Tennessee's order recording outs, the team exploded for nine two-out runs. During the stretch, each batter in the lineup reached base through six hits and four walks. They all crossed home for a score, as well.

The biggest hit of the inning came off the bat of Maui Ahuna. After grounding out to open the frame, he smacked a 3-run shot to right-center during his second plate appearance.

"Just batted the ball well," said Ahuna. "Just put the ball in play. Good things happen when you put the ball in play. Fortunately enough, everybody had a good at-bat which led to me having a good at-bat, as well."

The onslaught of runs didn't end there, though.

In the second inning, the Vols added three additional runs with two outs. The first pair came from Christian Scott as he doubled off the wall in left-center to score two. Then, Ahuna drove in his fourth RBI with a single to center.

However, Tennessee still wasn't done. To open the third, Blake Burke mashed a home run into the left field porches to add an extra run to the lead.

Then, in the fifth, four more runs were added through just a single hit, five walks and a hit by pitch.

While the Vols putting up big numbers on offense, Chase Dollander ensured Vanderbilt would be held in check while Tennessee was in the field.

In the first inning, he surrendered a solo home run to RJ Schreck but stopped the bleeding there.

Despite the Commodores putting six runners on base in the following three frames, Dollander worked around the trouble to keep them off the board.

Following these hiccups, he settled in to silence Vanderbilt for the remainder of his outing.

Ultimately, Dollander would pitch all seven innings of the game. He gave up just one run, six hits and struck out nine. This came on 105 pitches.

"My mentality hasn't changed at all," said Dollander. "It's just kind of attack the strike zone as much as I possibly can. Execute pitches as much as I possibly can. If I do that, the rest is out of my control."

The win on Saturday gives the Vols the series win over the Commodores. This works as just the second SEC series win of the year for Tennessee with the other coming at home over Texas A&M.

Next, the Vols will attempt to sweep Vanderbilt for the second-straight year on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET airing on ESPN2.

Drew Beam will likely take the mound for Tennessee.