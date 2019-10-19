With Maryville's Tee Hodge already committed, Tennessee has been in search for a second running back to add to the 2020 class. The Vols have pinpointed former Florida State running back and current Iowa Western player, ZaQuandre White as a big time option for the future of Tennessee football in the offensive backfield.

"I talk to coach (David) Johnson," said White, who will have two years to play two years where ever he goes. "I like how he keeps hitting me up to make sure everything is going well and to check on me. He tells me that they like that I'm a dominant back. It's appealing that they want me to come in and be their guy."

Tennessee was the first school to offer White, when he came out of Fort Myers, Florida a couple of years back. He's known about Rocky Top, but doesn't know much.

"They have a nice strong culture," White said about his limited knowledge of the Vols. "The coaches want to get me down their for a game and a visit and I hope to make that happen. I'm sure we will get something set up."

One of the things that appeals to White is the story of a former Vol, who has taken the road less traveled to get back to power 5 opportunities.

"I like Alvin Kamara a lot," White said. "He went to Tennessee and I like his story and how it's similar to mine. I love the way he plays the game."