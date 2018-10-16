Growing up in west Tennessee, Trey Smith wore one color. He supported one team. He had dreams of playing football for one school. That color was crimson and that team and school was Alabama. Yes, that's right, Tennessee's most decorated offensive player grew up cheering for the team Tennessee plays on Saturday.

"This is my favorite rivalry," Smith said of the third Saturday in October. "When I grew up, I was a big Alabama fan. There is no hiding that. My room back home is crimson. I've watched them a lot growing up."

As he grew older and bigger, Smith found himself in a different position. He was an actual recruit and had choices. Tennessee started to become more of a factor in his decision and that's when he found an inner desire to play on the Capstone or on Rocky Top.

"For me, I always told myself I'm going to be in this rivalry game," Smith said. "I'm either going to be wearing crimson or orange. I made my decision and I'm wearing orange. This rivalry means a lot to me. Just how it has turned the last couple of years. We want to turn it around. It's a game I look forward to every year."

At times throughout the recruiting process, Smith was close to choose Alabama. He saw the validity in picking a school that was already winning, but then Tennessee hit him like he hits opposing defenders. He quickly learned that Knoxville was home.

"Just coming on visits here," Smith said. "The rich tradition. Hearing the passionate stories of Al Wilson, Trey Teague is from my hometown, thinking about Pat Summitt. Just everything that makes Tennessee special, the color orange and Rocky Top. I fell in love with the place."



