Vols-Tide rivalry special to Trey Smith as he pushes to resurrect Rocky Top
Growing up in west Tennessee, Trey Smith wore one color. He supported one team. He had dreams of playing football for one school. That color was crimson and that team and school was Alabama. Yes, that's right, Tennessee's most decorated offensive player grew up cheering for the team Tennessee plays on Saturday.
"This is my favorite rivalry," Smith said of the third Saturday in October. "When I grew up, I was a big Alabama fan. There is no hiding that. My room back home is crimson. I've watched them a lot growing up."
As he grew older and bigger, Smith found himself in a different position. He was an actual recruit and had choices. Tennessee started to become more of a factor in his decision and that's when he found an inner desire to play on the Capstone or on Rocky Top.
"For me, I always told myself I'm going to be in this rivalry game," Smith said. "I'm either going to be wearing crimson or orange. I made my decision and I'm wearing orange. This rivalry means a lot to me. Just how it has turned the last couple of years. We want to turn it around. It's a game I look forward to every year."
At times throughout the recruiting process, Smith was close to choose Alabama. He saw the validity in picking a school that was already winning, but then Tennessee hit him like he hits opposing defenders. He quickly learned that Knoxville was home.
"Just coming on visits here," Smith said. "The rich tradition. Hearing the passionate stories of Al Wilson, Trey Teague is from my hometown, thinking about Pat Summitt. Just everything that makes Tennessee special, the color orange and Rocky Top. I fell in love with the place."
Which leads Smith to this weekends game against the top ranked Tide.
"They are a good physical football team," Smith said. "It's a classic Alabama game. I have a lot of respect for people in that locker room.
"It's a very special tradition. We owe it to the people that played in crimson and orange to come out and play well."
Tennessee's coming off it's best win since Smith arrived on Rocky Top in January of 2017. He is feeling the momentum and knows that coach Pruitt gives them plenty of belief.
"It's a blue collar mentality," Smith said. "When we step foot in this building it doesn't matter what we did. We are going to work every day until we get the results we want."
And in retrospect, Smith and the offensive line had one of its best days against Auburn.
"We came to practice with a better mindset," Smith said. "We executed and we had the mentality that we were going to go out and do something special."
Smith could be best utilized back at guard, where he drew strong praise as a freshman last season. To do that, Tennessee has to hold onto offensive tackle Wanya Morris and land offensive tackle Darnell Wright. He knows they need more talent and he isn't shy to pitch it to prospects.
"It's simple," Smith said. "We just need more players. Just more talent coming in. We already showed what we do now. When we gets come of (Pruitt's) guys in here into the program and system and more talent coming in then the sky is the limit. He has the formula and the plan and it worked so you might as well come out and join while this thing is moving."