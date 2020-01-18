News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 11:44:49 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Vols try to bounce back against 'Dores

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
Associate Editor
@Volquest_Rob

Tennessee (10-6, 2-2) looks to bounce back today against Vanderbilt (8-8, 0-3) after an ugly road loss at Georgia on Wednesday night. The Vols fell by 17 points to the Bulldogs in a game where they...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}