Vols trying to stay alive and climb back at the CWS

OMAHA, Neb. -- After its worst performance of the 2021 season Tennessee now faces a daunting task to make it to the College World Series Final— win four consecutive games, the last three of which will come on consecutive days.

It’s not completely uncharted territory for Tennessee. The Vols dropped their first game in last month’s SEC Tournament before winning three straight games on consecutive days to make the championship game.

This challenge will be even greater, however. For one, Tennessee didn’t have to beat Florida twice in the SEC Tournament semifinal whereas the Vols would have to beat either Virginia or Mississippi State twice to reach the finals. On top of that, Tennessee’s pitching situation was alleviated greatly in the SEC Tournament with a pair of run rule wins that saved the Vols nine outs.

The climb back to the semifinals starts Thursday where Tennessee will face No. 2 Texas. The Vols will turn to freshman pitcher Blade Tidwell in the biggest start of the freshman’s young career.

“Yeah, he's been prepared to start on Tuesday,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello. “We'll get together at practice tomorrow and decide if anything unique needs to be done. But as of now he's been prepared to be that guy regardless of today's outcome.”

Despite being a freshman Tidwell has had a plethora of high leverage starts this season, getting the ball in seven series rubber matches and an elimination game in the SEC Tournament.

In those eight starts Tidwell has a 4.37 ERA while averaging 5.2 innings pitched. However, the Loretto, Tennessee native has been better in those moments the second half of the season.

In the first four starts, Tidwell posted a 6.75 ERA in 20 innings pitched while in the second four starts Tidwell had a 2.49 ERA in 25.1 innings pitched— showing the freshman’s growth over the course of the season.

No matter how Tidwell throws Tuesday, the Vols ability to fight back and make the finals depends on their offense's ability to bounce back from their third shutout of the season.

Despite the day off before Tuesday’s game and Chad Dallas only throwing 63 pitches against Virginia— making him likely available for Friday or at the very least Saturday— the Vols will have a game where they have to rely on a combination of Jason Rackers, Mark McLaughlin and Will Mabrey to give them serious innings.

“We've got to have conviction in what we're doing because we've got a really good club,” Tennessee catcher Connor Pavolony said. “We have one of the best offenses in the country, one of the best defenses in the country. And people are going to throw strikes when they get on the mound. There's no reason for us not to go out there with confidence and conviction. And I think that's what we're going to do on Tuesday.”

Life won’t get much easier for Tennessee’s bats Thursday as they’ll face one of two really good Longhorn starters. The Vols will either see RHP Tristan Stevens (11-3, 2.97 ERA) or LHP Pete Hansen (9-1, 1.84 ERA).

It’s a tall task for the Vols to climb out of the hole their loss to Virginia created, but this team hasn’t backed down from a challenge yet and I wouldn’t put it past them to have one more magical run in what’s been a magical season.

“I think on Tuesday it's going to be a different story,” Pavolony said. “Everybody's going to go out there and give everything they have for the University of Tennessee. And I think the outcome's going to be a little bit different.”