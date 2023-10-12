Vols’ Tyler Baron named to Senior Bowl Midseason All-American Team
Tyler Baron’s contributions on Tennessee’s resurgent defense through five games has earned him some recognition.
The Vols’ senior defensive end was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Midseason All-American Team, the organization announced Thursday.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
Baron has been a force for a Tennessee defensive front that is among the SEC leaders in tackles for loss and sacks.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Baron is having his most productive season yet, totaling 12 tackles, 4.5 TFL and four sacks, helping headline a Tennessee pass rush that has seen marked improvement this season.
"To be honest, I still feel like there is so much room for improvement,” Baron said. “We've left so many plays out there so far. I can't even turn to look back, I'm really just worried about what's in front of us. I think we can do a lot better. We're just getting back to work this week and improving on that."
Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC), which is tied for second in the league in total sacks with 22, will face Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
"(Texas A&M offensive line is) a big group. They do a really good job of playing behind their pads,” Baron said. “Their pass off game is good also. I think for us, it's just going into it with the right mindset. It's going to be a physical game, and I think we are excited for that."
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––