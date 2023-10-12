Tyler Baron ’s contributions on Tennessee ’s resurgent defense through five games has earned him some recognition.

Baron has been a force for a Tennessee defensive front that is among the SEC leaders in tackles for loss and sacks.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Baron is having his most productive season yet, totaling 12 tackles, 4.5 TFL and four sacks, helping headline a Tennessee pass rush that has seen marked improvement this season.

"To be honest, I still feel like there is so much room for improvement,” Baron said. “We've left so many plays out there so far. I can't even turn to look back, I'm really just worried about what's in front of us. I think we can do a lot better. We're just getting back to work this week and improving on that."

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC), which is tied for second in the league in total sacks with 22, will face Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

"(Texas A&M offensive line is) a big group. They do a really good job of playing behind their pads,” Baron said. “Their pass off game is good also. I think for us, it's just going into it with the right mindset. It's going to be a physical game, and I think we are excited for that."