Zakai Zeigler launched a deep 3-pointer as the buzzer echoed throughout the Paradise Island resort ballroom.



His shot fell through, putting a stamp on an impressive 10-0 run to end an otherwise substandard first half with Tennessee in the lead.



Despite struggling in the first 17-plus minutes, the Vols closed out strong with Zeigler's buzzer-beater going down as the first made 3-point shot in seven attempts. It provided the push Tennessee needed to go up 5 points and eventually beat Butler, 71-45 in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas on Wednesday night.



No. 22 Tennessee, which was without senior Josiah-Jordan James, never trailed in the second half as the Vols got big performances out of freshman Julian Phillips and Santiago Vescovi and shot 53% from the field over the last 20 minutes.



Tennessee (3-1) was paced in scoring by Vescovi with 13 points while Phillips scored 11. Zeigler finished with 10 points.



Butler (3-2) opened the game up with a 10-4 lead with scores from Eric Hunter Jr. and Jayden Taylor. The Bulldogs managed to stay in front for much of the half, using a 7-2 run to after Tennessee pull within a point.



The Vols didn't take its first lead until the 3:31 mark. Jahmai Mashack opened the way for that 10-0 run that was bookended by Zeigler's 3-pointer before the half.



Tennessee extended the run to 14-0 in the opening minutes of the second half with scores from Key and Uros Plavsic, but Butler answered to pull within 2 with less than 15 minutes to go. Then Vescovi heated up.



After going scoreless in the first 20 minutes, Vescovi made his first basket more than seven minutes into the second half-a corner 3-pointer that extended Tennessee's lead to 41-34.



He hit two more shots from beyond the arc as part of a commanding 17-1 run that swelled the Vols advantage to 53-34 that all but put Butler out of the game with less than 10 minutes to go.



Defensively, Tennessee out-rebounded Butler 26-9 and Jonas Aidoo recorded a pair of blocks. The Vols also limited the Bulldogs to just 10% 3-point shooting in the second half.



Tennessee will move on in the winner's bracket and face USC in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday (ESPN2).

