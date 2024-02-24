Starting right-handed pitcher Drew Beam (1-0) earned his first win of the season after tossing 5.0 innings, allowing six hits, two runs and striking out four in 71 pitches.

In addition to Curley, Kavares Tears , Robin Villeneuve and Dalton Bargo each mashed home runs with Bargo leading the group with three hits and two RBIs. Tears recorded four RBIs.

Every batter in Tennessee' starting lineup recorded at least one hit and scored one run as the team recorded 15 hits and combined for four home runs.

After stranding multiple runners through the first three innings, Curley's three-run home run in the fourth paved the way for a nine-run frame and put the No. 9 Vols in front for good en route to a 21-6 series-claiming win at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Ryan Ferremi led off with a single through the right side and Jared Toby followed with a double down the right field line to get two on with no outs for Albany in the top half of the first.

Will Binder paid off the base runners with a ground at first that allowed Ferremi to score from third and put the Great Danes up 1-0 early, though Beam was able to settle in and end the frame with back-to-back strikeouts.

Both pitchers traded a couple of 1-2-3 frames before Villeneuve recorded Tennessee's first hit with a single to left to get a pair of runners on with one out in the bottom second, but two fly outs left the Vols empty-handed through two.

Albany threatened to add to its lead in the third, getting two runners on with no outs after two hits but Toby grounded into a double play at second and a fly out to right got Tennessee out of the inning unscathed.

The Vols had another scoring opportunity in the third after Amick singled to left to follow up a Dylan Dreiling walk, giving Tears a runner in scoring position, but his hard-hit ball to right stayed just high enough to be snagged for the third out.

Burke got Tennessee going in the fourth, doubling down the right field line to get runners in scoring position for Curley, who ended up scoring both and himself with a three-run homer over the wall in left to put the Vols up 3-1.

Curley's homer paved the way for a hitting onslaught, which included a three-RBI double from Amick into left and a Tears sac-fly that scored Amick in the following at-bat to swell Tennessee's lead to 7-1.

Villeneuve mashed a two-run shot that covered 448 feet into center to push the Vols' advantage to 9-1.

Albany got a run back in the fifth but the Vols stayed hot at the plate in the bottom half. Bargo led off with a double off the wall in left and Christian Moore dropped a ball into shallow right to get runners on the corners.

Dreiling's RBI single to left plated Bargo and Tears added three more runs with a one-out home run over the batters eye in center that opened up a 13-2 lead for Tennessee. Bargo joined the hit parade with two-run homer to left in the sixth that pushed the Vols' lead to 15-2.

Peebles drove home three runs on a bases-loaded RBI double off the wall in left to highlight a five-run inning that pulled Tennessee ahead 18-2 through six innings.

Reese Chapman's double to right that scored another three runs provided the exclamation point for the Vols in the eighth.