Vols' veterans push them over the finish line

Will Heflin sat at a table in the bowels of North Carolina’s Boshamer Stadium answering questions from the media. The Morristown, Tennessee native was unsure if he’d ever pitch again for the Big Orange while across the hall the Tar Heels baseball team loudly celebrated their 5-2 regional final victory over the Vols.

Two years and a torn ACL later, Heflin turned in one of his best starts of the season to get Tennessee where North Carolina was two seasons ago. A regional champion and super regional host.

“I kind of got deja vu right now because I was sitting next to him (Vitello) when we got beat in that one,” Heflin said. “I’m looking at this postgame (boxscore) and I’m like ‘winner, winner, winner, winner, winner, winner, winner’ and you can look at everybody that’s been a part of this team and look back at a moment when they were maybe the hero or they kind of carried some of the load. For me to get the ball today I knew it was going to go well. I mean how could it not.”

Sean Hunley, a Mt. Juliet, Tennessee native, was committed to the Vols under former head coach Dave Serrano and stuck with the homestate school after Tennessee fired Serrano and hired Tony Vitello the summer going into Hunley’s freshman season in Knoxville.

The tall right hander throws low 90s on his good days but no one has been more important to what Vitello and his coaching staff have accomplished in the last three seasons in Knoxville than Hunley.

“It means the world to me, personally,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said of Hunley’s performance. “Our coaching staff owes an awful lot to all of our players and some that’s time is finished here but that guy stands out pretty heavily. On Friday you could see the guilt that he thought he kind of put us in a position where we had a potential to be eliminated. I understand that he wanted to throw the ball a little better but we asked him to do a lot Friday and he got us out of a jam. To see that relief on his face when Drew hit the homer meant a ton to me, personally and I think all the guys. It was a unique emotion that he showed because he’s always so stoic.”

While Tennessee’s bats carried the way in the first two games of the weekend— combining for nine home runs— it was the veteran arms of Heflin and Hunley that pushed Tennessee to the regional title victory, 3-1, over Liberty.

Heflin, who Vitello said felt like he let his teammates down in last week’s SEC Championship, did much of what he’s done all season. After Jackson Leath went down with a torn hamstring that ended his season just a week in, Heflin filled the empty role. The soft throwing lefty has consistently been strong two times through opponent’s lineups this season.

It was much of the same for Heflin Sunday, turning in 5.1 innings of one run baseball, allowing just four hits and a lone walk while tying his career high eight strikeouts.

“Today was probably the best my slider location was all year,” Heflin said. “I leaned on that heavily. I was able to keep that away from lefties basically the entire game and some of their better hitters were left handed so to keep them kind of at bay for a little while was good.”

Heflin exited in the sixth inning with runners on first and second and Vitello turned to his workhorse out of the bullpen, Hunley.

His first time pitching after Heflin all season, Hunley delivered like he has for Vitello and the Vols for four years. The senior got out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts to keep Tennessee ahead by two runs.

“He’s our guy,” Heflin said of Hunley. “He has been since he’s been here kind of in different roles. It’s so funny cause he’s just a goofball but when he’s out there his demeanor is unmatched. He’s so composed— which is why he’s so good even in those tough situations and he has really good stuff and he trusts it and pounds the zone.”

Despite throwing 62 pitches on Friday night, it was Hunley’s game the rest of the way. The right hander bounced back from a rare bad outing against Wright State, gutting through the final three innings while never letting the Flames seriously threaten again.

Much like he did in May of 2019 against Florida and last month against South Carolina, Hunley slammed the door on Liberty with 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two baserunners while striking out five. Hunley threw another 65 pitches Sunday but Vitello wasn’t going to take the ball from him.

“His text message he sent me today, I didn’t have him on the ready list. I was going to let him play catch and feel it out,” Vitello said of Hunley. “It (his text) was not only ‘I’m available’ but ‘I want the ball’. So it was a no brainer he was going to follow (Heflin) … Sean just kind of forged ahead.”

Heflin and Hunley, two guys who arrived in Knoxville when the Vols weren’t even relevant enough to be the laughing stock of the SEC, pushed Tennessee to its greatest heights since 2005.

While Heflin called the regional win “worth the wait” the lifelong Vol made it clear he wasn’t ready to reminisce on the season because the Vols aren’t done yet.

“I don't want to get too reminiscent because, like I've said several times, it's not over,” Heflin said. “But it's been absolutely worth it. And it hasn't always been easy, but it's been a whole lot of fun, a whole lot of grit and a whole lot of sweat. And I'm just really excited for next weekend.”