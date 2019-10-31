News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 15:31:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Vols vs. Blazers: The Matchup

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

It's homecoming week and Tennessee looks to keep the momentum going against visiting UAB. The Vols are coming off their most complete performance of the season and step out of conference for the fi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}