In front of the sixth-largest spring game crowd in school history, Tennessee completed four weeks of practices with a routine Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

For the 58, 473 fans in attendance, the annual scrimmage offered up a glimpse of presumed starter Joe Milton III and highly touted freshman Nico Iamaleava at quarterback, but with four receivers and two running backs out or limited, it was walk-on Gaston Moore that had the most production in a 17-14 Orange team win.

Splitting reps between both teams, Moore combined for 8-of-11 passing for 94 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Milton and Iamaleava passed for a touchdown each.

After the offense stalled out under Milton and Iamaleava, Moore led an impressive drive for the White team, completing a 42-yard pass to Michael Bittner and rushing for 18 yards to set up a 6-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Sneed.

Moore tossed his second touchdown for the Orange on his second drive, finding Hunter Salmon from 13-yards out to even the score at 7-7 with 2:14 left in the first quarter.

Milton showed more consistency on his fourth drive. He dropped a ball into Kaleb Webb between two defenders down the sideline for a 49-yard gain, then threw his first touchdown to Webb from four yards out.

Iamaleava flashed his throwing abilities as well on his fourth drive, rolling right and connecting with fellow freshman tight end Ethan Davis down the sideline for a first down, leading to a 25-yard Cameron Seldon touchdown run just before halftime.

Iamaleava led Tennessee on another scoring drive in the fourth quarter that ended in a go-ahead 39-yard field goal from J.T. Carver.

It wasn't a completely clean game from the offense. Seldon coughed by the ball on a run after catch that was recovered by by the defense in the second quarter and a Moore pass over the middle was tipped and intercepted by Cameron Miller in the third.

Tennessee will open the 2023 season against Virginia on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.