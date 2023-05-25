Volunteer Rewind: Tennessee opens season with win over Ball State
With football season around the corner, it's time to take a look back at Tennessee's historic 2022 campaign.
To get the year started, the Vols (1-0) hosted Ball State (0-1) on a Thursday. They ultimately ran away with a 59-10 win in Neyland Stadium.
Let's dive into the intricacies of the match-up.
Scoring
1Q:
Vols TD - Hyatt 23-yard reception from Hooker (7-0)
Vols FG - McGrath 34-yard kick (10-0)
Vols TD - Hooker one-yard run (17-0)
2Q:
Vols TD - Hooker three-yard run (24-0)
Vols TD - Small seven-yard run (31-0)
Vols TD - Merrill 16-yard reception from Hooker (38-0)
3Q:
Vols TD - Wright three-yard run (45-0)
BSU TD - Koziol three-yard reception from Paddock (45-7)
Vols TD - Sampson two-yard run (52-7)
4Q:
Vols TD - Holiday 53-yard reception from Milton (59-7)
BSU FG - VonGunten 25-yard kick (59-10)
MVPs
Offense: Hendon Hooker
The best player on the offensive end for Tennessee was Hendon Hooker.
The quarterback opened the season how he left off in 2021. His combination of power, accuracy and speed led to an all-around performance.
Ultimately, he threw for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On the ground, he added 12 yards and two more scores.
In the first actual game of the season for Hooker, he looked sharp. There was rust that needed to be shaken off, but the hints of an elite season were present.
He was eventually pulled allowing Joe Milton, Tayven Jackson, Gaston Moore and Navy Shuler to get reps but the damage was already done and the lead was in safe hands.
Defense: Kamal Hadden
On defense, Kamal Hadden shined.
In a match where the Vols produced two interceptions, Hadden came up with one. The other came on a play made by Tamarion McDonald during the first play of the season.
Hadden's pick came just before halftime giving the ball back to the Vols in time to add another touchdown.
What separates Hadden from McDonald is his play in the open field. Hadden made three tackles in the game with one coming on a solo effort.
What it meant
Although the score was lopsided and the win came over a clearly inferior opponent, the game was still meaningful.
The victory marked the first game of the Vols' season and began to eliminate any questions.
Hooker showcased why he's the starter, the wide receivers began to emerge, the running backs stayed consistent, the offensive line dominated and the defense was stout.
Compared to last season's debut, it also showed improvement. Tennessee took down Bowling Green handily in 2021, but didn't always look sharp. In 2022, the Vols looked polished and like a cohesive unit.
After starting the season unranked, it jumped the team into the top-25, as well. This created a ranked matchup in a trip to play Pittsburgh after falling at home the year prior.
