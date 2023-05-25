Let's dive into the intricacies of the match-up.

To get the year started, the Vols (1-0) hosted Ball State (0-1) on a Thursday. They ultimately ran away with a 59-10 win in Neyland Stadium.

With football season around the corner, it's time to take a look back at Tennessee's historic 2022 campaign.

Offense: Hendon Hooker

The best player on the offensive end for Tennessee was Hendon Hooker.

The quarterback opened the season how he left off in 2021. His combination of power, accuracy and speed led to an all-around performance.

Ultimately, he threw for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On the ground, he added 12 yards and two more scores.

In the first actual game of the season for Hooker, he looked sharp. There was rust that needed to be shaken off, but the hints of an elite season were present.

He was eventually pulled allowing Joe Milton, Tayven Jackson, Gaston Moore and Navy Shuler to get reps but the damage was already done and the lead was in safe hands.

Defense: Kamal Hadden

On defense, Kamal Hadden shined.

In a match where the Vols produced two interceptions, Hadden came up with one. The other came on a play made by Tamarion McDonald during the first play of the season.

Hadden's pick came just before halftime giving the ball back to the Vols in time to add another touchdown.

What separates Hadden from McDonald is his play in the open field. Hadden made three tackles in the game with one coming on a solo effort.