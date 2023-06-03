Volunteer Rewind: Tennessee survives overtime scare at Pittsburgh
Following Tennessee's win over Ball State to open the year, the Vols took to the road for its first true test.
In a rematch of 2021's loss, Tennessee would face Pitt away from home in the second week of the season.
Ultimately, the No. 24 Vols (2-0) took down the No. 17 Panthers (1-1) in a top-25 matchup 34-27 in overtime.
Let's dive into the intricacies of the match-up.
Scoring
1Q:
Pitt FG - Sauls 30-yard kick (0-3)
Pitt TD - Abanikanda 76-yard run (0-10)
Vols TD - Small one-yard run (7-10)
2Q:
Pitt TD - Bartholomew 57-yard reception from Slovis (7-17)
Vols TD - McCoy 32-yard reception from Hooker (14-17)
Vols TD - Small one-yard run (21-17)
Vols FG - McGrath 37-yard kick (24-17)
3Q:
None
4Q:
Pitt FG - Sauls 35-yard kick (24-20)
Vols FG - McGrath 51-yard kick (27-20)
Pitt TD - Wayne four-yard reception from Patti (27-27)
OT:
Vols TD - Tillman 28-yard reception from Hooker (34-27)
MVPs
Offensive: Cedric Tillman
After a dominant 2021 season, Cedric Tillman played the part of an elite receiver in the win over Pitt.
Not only did he come up with a big touchdown grab in overtime to put the Vols on top, but he filled the stat sheet, as well. By the end of the game, Tillman had amassed 162 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions. This included a long of 61.
No matter what the Panthers threw at Tillman, they couldn't find an answer. He became Hooker's primary target down the stretch where he picked up massive first downs.
Unfortunately, this was Tillman's final fully healthy game of the season. He would suffer an ankle injury in the following week's battle that limited him for the remainder of the year.
Defensive: Trevon Flowers
On the defensive end, Trevon Flowers had an up and down game.
The safety and punt returner was hurdled for a touchdown in the secondary and lost a fumble as a returner. These mistakes helped Pitt stay alongside the Vols through regulation.
However, Flowers made up for his mistakes and more when it mattered.
In the first quarter, the defensive back made an acrobatic interception in Tennessee's end zone to save a score. The Panthers had already held a 10-0 lead and were threatening to blow the game open before the big play.
Then, in overtime, Flowers charged in to force a sack on third down and put Pitt at the 20-yard line on fourth down.
By the end of the match, he had accounted for seven tackles, a sack, a TFL and an interception.
What it meant
Tennessee's match-up with Pitt mattered for two main reasons.
First, it was the Vols' first real test of the season. They looked solid in the win over Ball State, but so do most power-five teams against MAC competition.
In the win over the Panthers, the Vols proved their offense was effective against top opponents and that the defense could step up at times when the offense struggled to score.
The second reason is it was a revenge game.
The year prior, Tennessee lost at home to Pitt in a nail biter. This time around, the Vols got the last laugh in another close affair.
This win showed immediate improvement from the previous year. Although the Panthers were without Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison, beating the same team you lost to at home was a big step in the right direction.
The win also catapulted Tennessee up the rankings. It now sat at No. 15 due to the road win over a top-20 opponent.
