Let's dive into the intricacies of the match-up.

Ultimately, the No. 24 Vols (2-0) took down the No. 17 Panthers (1-1) in a top-25 matchup 34-27 in overtime.

In a rematch of 2021's loss, Tennessee would face Pitt away from home in the second week of the season.

Following Tennessee's win over Ball State to open the year, the Vols took to the road for its first true test.

Offensive: Cedric Tillman

After a dominant 2021 season, Cedric Tillman played the part of an elite receiver in the win over Pitt.

Not only did he come up with a big touchdown grab in overtime to put the Vols on top, but he filled the stat sheet, as well. By the end of the game, Tillman had amassed 162 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions. This included a long of 61.

No matter what the Panthers threw at Tillman, they couldn't find an answer. He became Hooker's primary target down the stretch where he picked up massive first downs.

Unfortunately, this was Tillman's final fully healthy game of the season. He would suffer an ankle injury in the following week's battle that limited him for the remainder of the year.

Defensive: Trevon Flowers

On the defensive end, Trevon Flowers had an up and down game.

The safety and punt returner was hurdled for a touchdown in the secondary and lost a fumble as a returner. These mistakes helped Pitt stay alongside the Vols through regulation.

However, Flowers made up for his mistakes and more when it mattered.

In the first quarter, the defensive back made an acrobatic interception in Tennessee's end zone to save a score. The Panthers had already held a 10-0 lead and were threatening to blow the game open before the big play.

Then, in overtime, Flowers charged in to force a sack on third down and put Pitt at the 20-yard line on fourth down.

By the end of the match, he had accounted for seven tackles, a sack, a TFL and an interception.