Volunteer State native Brycen Sanders impressed with Vols' Junior Day

Baylor offensive lineman Brycen Sanders is no stranger to Rocky Top. The four-star has been a frequent visitor to Knoxville over the past year and was back on campus Saturday for Junior Day.

“It went really well. I got to see all the coaches again and got to meet with most of them individually, which is nice,” the 2023 prospect said. “That helps build the relationship with them more than just talking over the phone. I got to tour the facilities and got to see all the other recruits here. It was definitely a fun day.”

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound mauler was last in town when Tennessee hosted Ole Miss. He was also on campus a couple of times last summer as the Volunteer coaching staff continues to get a feel for the type of player he is and where he fits in the system – either guard or center.

“My dad is an offensive line coach. I’m very smart and I’m aggressive. I know what I’m going to do and I do it to the best of my abilities,” Sanders said of himself. “We watched some film today and I was able to watch their plays, their technique and what they do here.

“It’s a lot similar to what I do in high school.”

But Saturday had a different feel compared to other recruiting events the Chattanooga native has taken part in.

“Just the level of talent that’s here,” the lineman told Volquest about what made it a unique day. “There’s multiple five-stars here and a lot of four-stars here. There are a lot of names here, so it’s definitely cool to see all the talent that’s interested in Tennessee.”