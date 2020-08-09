VolQuest - Volunteer State native Fisher Anderson likes progression of UT

Fisher Anderson is a four-star offensive tackle from in-state Franklin High School and Tennessee has been on the prospect for quite some time. “They weren’t the first team that offered me, but they were definitely one of the first,” Anderson said of the Vols. “But in my eyes, that was something I needed. I felt like I had to keep working to earn that offer. “It’s always a goal for every kid to get an offer from their state-school.” Tee Martin extended the offer about 15 months ago in May of 2019. Tennessee believes Anderson could translate into an offensive tackle that could help the program in the future – especially with the talent that could still be on the roster. “They have two really good ones there right now,” Anderson said of UT’s Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright. “If I were to choose Tennessee, they would be the guys I look up to right away as leaders on the team and at my position. They were four and five-star guys who could have gone anywhere.”

The 6-foot-7, 275-pound lineman hears the hype of Tennessee daily. His friends and neighbors in the community are Vol fans. His mother graduated from Tennessee and his sister attends the university right now. But for Anderson, he’s impressed with the program in more than ways than the average Volunteer State native would be. “One of my favorite things about the program right now is how it’s coming together and forming a national championship-caliber environment,” the target said. “I’m really excited to see what they are doing and to watch them continue the upwards trend. “Coach [Jim] Chaney is a great offensive coordinator and that showed this past season. He and coach [Will] Friend know each other very well and the whole offensive staff works well together. It continues to get better. I’m excited to see what they will do offensively this season as they are heading in the right direction.” Martin is currently leading the recruiting pitches towards Anderson with conversations held every other week. But the connection the Franklin, Tenn. native is enjoying the most is one with Friend – as the offensive line coach would be his primary coach if he ends up in Knoxville. “I love when I’m able to talk with coach Martin and coach [Jeremy] Pruitt, but I’m really enjoying getting to know coach Friend,” Anderson told Volquest. “That’s a relationship that’s always going – one with who could be your future position coach. “We talk about every other week right now and that’s the same with most schools – at least with the front-runners. Some programs have offered and really haven’t spoken to me. Some teams will offer just to say they’ve offered. Tennessee is definitely not like that.”

Fisher Anderson (2022) likes the direction the Tennessee football program is headed. (Rivals.com)