Walter Nolen talks top three, says he has "something coming soon"

“Georgia is Georgia. They’re known for having dogs on the d-line and I play like a dog.”

“When I went up to A&M, I didn’t know what to expect, but they overachieved everything I thought," Nolen said. "It was better than a lot of the schools I had already seen. I could see myself playing in the maroon or whatever color they wanna call it.

"Like, if anything goes down, I’m going to be able to go home and take care of whatever I need to take care of. Really, just seeing how Tennessee progresses over the season, like everybody knows they’re rebuilding with a new coaching staff, so I feel like the sky is the limit for them.”

“Home is home, and ain’t nothing changing that. I just felt like at this point, looking at my recruitment so far, it’s just been good being at the crib," Nolen explained to Volquest Thursday night when asked about Tennessee being in his top three.

Nolen teased a commitment a day after announcing his top three, tweeting "I will be committing when I reach 11k followers on Instagram."

Well, the 6-foot-5 lineman now has 12.3k followers on Instagram. When asked about his string of social media posts, Nolen said that it was "a work in progress" and that he had "something coming soon.”

How about a timeline?

“No comment," Nolen said. "Ya’ll gonna see.”

Tennessee opens its season next Thursday night against Bowling Green under the lights in Neyland Stadium. Nolen intends on making his way over to campus from nearby Powell High School to see the Josh Heupel era get underway.

Assuming he is able to make it over, Nolen wants to see Tennessee's defense play fast and physical.

“I want to see them be physical and play fast, and play hard," Nolen said. "That’s all you can do. There’s only so much a coach can do and so much a player can do, so I feel like if everybody played hard and coaches hard, I feel like they’ll be good for the season.”

Nolen has been hearing great things about Tennessee's program under Heupel. He's developed a relationship with current Vols Omari Thomas and Byron Young, who have been filling Nolen in on what the new culture under Heupel has been like.

"Big O and Byron are like family, so they tell me that if this isn’t home for me, not to come," Nolen said. "They always have good things to say because they love the coaching staff they have now. They said they loved the old staff, but that the new staff is even better, so we’ll see.

"They also talk about how they’re doing well in school, and the help they get, so that’s a big part of it, too, because without school, I can’t get to where I want to go.”

Nolen is ranked the No. 2 overall player in the country according to Rivals' top 250 players rankings. He's considered the No. 1 overall player in the state of Tennessee and the top defensive tackle.