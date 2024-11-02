Advertisement

The Gameday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky

The Gameday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky

All of the stories leading up to kickoff between Tennessee and Kentucky, in one place.

 • Noah Taylor
Impact analysis: What Tennessee is getting in 4-star SF Amari Evans

Impact analysis: What Tennessee is getting in 4-star SF Amari Evans

Taking a look at what four-star guard commit Amari Evans will bring to Knoxville.

 • Shayne Pickering
COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star SF Amari Evans commits to Tennessee basketball

COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star SF Amari Evans commits to Tennessee basketball

Just days before the start of the season, Tennessee basketball has added four-star Amari Evans to its 2025 class.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee standing out to 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn after visit

Tennessee standing out to 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn after visit

Fast-rising 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn discuses recent Tennessee football visit and offer.

 • Shayne Pickering
Keys to success: What Tennessee football needs to do to beat Kentucky

Keys to success: What Tennessee football needs to do to beat Kentucky

What Tennessee football will need to do to beat Kentucky on Saturday.

 • Ryan Sylvia

Published Nov 2, 2024
WATCH: Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, Vols recap win over Kentucky
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Finished
Tennessee
28
Arrow
Tennessee
Kentucky
18
Kentucky
Tennessee
24
Arrow
Tennessee
Alabama
17
Alabama
Tennessee
23
Arrow
Tennessee
Florida
17
Florida