WATCH: Kim Caldwell, Lady Vols players react to win over Florida State

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
The Tennessee head coach talked about the Vols' signing class and more on Wednesday.
Keith is the second Tennessee player to announce plans to transfer after the 2024 regular season.
Five-star David Sanders Jr. is not signing on National Signing Day.
Video of Josh Heupel meeting with the media on Wednesday afternoon.
Who will be early enrolling and who won't be in Tennessee football's 2025 signing class.
The Tennessee head coach talked about the Vols' signing class and more on Wednesday.
Keith is the second Tennessee player to announce plans to transfer after the 2024 regular season.
Five-star David Sanders Jr. is not signing on National Signing Day.