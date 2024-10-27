Advertisement

How Angel Rizor went from overseas pro to Lady Vols assistant in 1.5 years

How Angel Rizor went from overseas pro to Lady Vols assistant in 1.5 years

Angel Rizor discusses her rapid transition from professional player to Lady Vols assistant coach.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee vs. Indiana: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee vs. Indiana: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee will play Indiana in a high-profile charity exhibition game in Knoxville on Sunday.

 • Noah Taylor
Tennessee football superlatives midway through SEC play

Tennessee football superlatives midway through SEC play

Giving out offensive and defensive superlatives for Tennessee football at the midway point of the SEC schedule.

 • Ryan Sylvia
What happened at Tennessee baseball's scrimmage vs. WKU

What happened at Tennessee baseball's scrimmage vs. WKU

Rundown of Tennessee baseball's scrimmage vs. Western Kentucky in Nashville.

Premium contentForums content
 • Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes talks Indiana scrimmage expectations

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes talks Indiana scrimmage expectations

Rick Barnes lays out what to expect in Tennessee basketball's exhibition vs. Indiana on Sunday.

 • Ryan Sylvia

Published Oct 27, 2024
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Tennessee players react to exhibition vs. Indiana
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

