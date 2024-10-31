WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler preview Tennessee basketball's season

Advertisement

in other news

Lady Vols land in top 20 of analytics-based preseason rankings

Lady Vols land in top 20 of analytics-based preseason rankings

Looking at Lady Vols team and player rankings according to Bart Torvik ahead of 2024-25 season.

 • Ryan Sylvia
2026 4-star OL target Leo Delaney talks crazy atmosphere at Tennessee

2026 4-star OL target Leo Delaney talks crazy atmosphere at Tennessee

2026 four-star offensive lineman Leo Delaney talks Neyland Stadium atmosphere vs. Alabama.

Premium content
 • Dale Dowden
Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

The Tennessee head coach previewed the Vols’ upcoming bout with Kentucky on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Vols 5-star freshman WR Mike Matthews 'hungry' and focused on himself

Vols 5-star freshman WR Mike Matthews 'hungry' and focused on himself

Mike Matthews has room to grow but is working to improve for a possibly expanded role with Tennessee football.

Premium content
 • Ryan Sylvia
The VolReport Show: Previewing Tennessee football vs. Kentucky

The VolReport Show: Previewing Tennessee football vs. Kentucky

Ryan Sylvia previews Tennessee-Kentucky with Justin Rowland of CatsIllustrated.com.

Video content
 • Ryan Sylvia

in other news

Lady Vols land in top 20 of analytics-based preseason rankings

Lady Vols land in top 20 of analytics-based preseason rankings

Looking at Lady Vols team and player rankings according to Bart Torvik ahead of 2024-25 season.

 • Ryan Sylvia
2026 4-star OL target Leo Delaney talks crazy atmosphere at Tennessee

2026 4-star OL target Leo Delaney talks crazy atmosphere at Tennessee

2026 four-star offensive lineman Leo Delaney talks Neyland Stadium atmosphere vs. Alabama.

Premium content
 • Dale Dowden
Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

The Tennessee head coach previewed the Vols’ upcoming bout with Kentucky on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Published Oct 31, 2024
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler preview Tennessee basketball's season
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

Advertisement
Advertisement