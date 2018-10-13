'We can do something with that': Pruitt notches signature win with Vols
The man of the hour! pic.twitter.com/boSeO9dNFQ— Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) October 13, 2018
AUBURN, Ala. — With Rocky Top blaring inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, Jeremy Pruitt sprinted into the corner of the end zone to celebrate with his players in the locker room.
Tennessee’s coach was so excited he almost forgot to hug his wife Casey.
All the while, first-year athletic director Phillip Fulmer soaked up the scene from Tennessee’s shocking 30-24 upset over No. 21 Auburn, shaking hands with players, administers and fans before telling a few folks, “We can do something with that.”
They sure can.
No matter how the rest of the 2018 season plays out for the Vols, they’ll always have Saturday at Auburn.
“I think this was good for our guys,” Pruitt said afterward.
“I’m glad for them. It’s good to see the smiles on their faces. I hope they get used to winning.”
Before today, Tennessee hadn’t won an SEC game in 12 tries. The Vols hadn’t knocked off an SEC West program on the road in a decade and quarterback Jarrett Guarantano hadn't beaten a Power 5 team before, but Saturday’s signature win wasn’t so much about the streak-snapping as much as it was confirmation of the slow and steady progress already taking place under Pruitt.
It was a true, tangible benchmark win.
Two weeks ago, folks were talking about moral victories and fight after a 26-point loss. On Saturday, 5,000 Tennessee faithful took over Tigers Stadium and roared Rocky Top after an actual win.
After all the self-inflicted mistakes in the loss to Florida, Saturday was the total reverse. The Tigers threw up on themselves and looked like the underdogs, and Tennessee simply capitalized.
With two weeks to prepare, the Vols looked confident and well-coached, with Guarantano playing the best game of his career, while Jauan Jennings, Bryce Thompson, Alexis Johnson, Ty Chandler and Kyle Phillips all contributed big performances, too.
For the first time all season, UT’s offense, defense and special teams worked in unison.
“We’re growing up,” Pruitt said.
Come for Phillip Fulmer congratulating Tennessee players, stay for Rocky Top blaring as Jeremy Pruitt & Co. sprint into the locker room.— Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) October 13, 2018
Huge win for this program. pic.twitter.com/zVprJwbcaz
Trailing 17-13 at halftime, the Vols held Auburn to -3 yards rushing in the third quarter, dominating the period and taking over the game. Gurantano was a wizard on 3rd down, going 11-for 14 for 188 yards and a touchdown.
And now suddenly, Tennessee’s season doesn’t feel like a lost cause. Bowl hopes are alive once again, as is the fact that Pruitt’s Year 1 might not be a Year 0. Oh, and what about recruiting implications?
With 5-star commit Wanya Morris sitting in front row of Auburn recruiting section, Tennessee upset a team that was ranked in the Top 5 to open the season.
“I feel like people underestimated us,” safety Nigel Warrior said.
“We put in that work. … We executed and we put that steam on ‘em.”
Tennessee still made plenty of mistakes against Auburn, but after the painful progress in a couple blowout losses, as Fulmer said himself postgame, Saturday is something Tennessee can build on.
“We’re a top tier program in the country,” said Pruitt, confidently.
“We just have to create a top tier team. We’re going to do it with the men in this locker room and who we recruit.”