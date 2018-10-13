AUBURN, Ala. — With Rocky Top blaring inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, Jeremy Pruitt sprinted into the corner of the end zone to celebrate with his players in the locker room.

Tennessee’s coach was so excited he almost forgot to hug his wife Casey.

All the while, first-year athletic director Phillip Fulmer soaked up the scene from Tennessee’s shocking 30-24 upset over No. 21 Auburn, shaking hands with players, administers and fans before telling a few folks, “We can do something with that.”

They sure can.

No matter how the rest of the 2018 season plays out for the Vols, they’ll always have Saturday at Auburn.

“I think this was good for our guys,” Pruitt said afterward.

“I’m glad for them. It’s good to see the smiles on their faces. I hope they get used to winning.”

Before today, Tennessee hadn’t won an SEC game in 12 tries. The Vols hadn’t knocked off an SEC West program on the road in a decade and quarterback Jarrett Guarantano hadn't beaten a Power 5 team before, but Saturday’s signature win wasn’t so much about the streak-snapping as much as it was confirmation of the slow and steady progress already taking place under Pruitt.

It was a true, tangible benchmark win.

Two weeks ago, folks were talking about moral victories and fight after a 26-point loss. On Saturday, 5,000 Tennessee faithful took over Tigers Stadium and roared Rocky Top after an actual win.

After all the self-inflicted mistakes in the loss to Florida, Saturday was the total reverse. The Tigers threw up on themselves and looked like the underdogs, and Tennessee simply capitalized.

With two weeks to prepare, the Vols looked confident and well-coached, with Guarantano playing the best game of his career, while Jauan Jennings, Bryce Thompson, Alexis Johnson, Ty Chandler and Kyle Phillips all contributed big performances, too.

For the first time all season, UT’s offense, defense and special teams worked in unison.

“We’re growing up,” Pruitt said.