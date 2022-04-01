Weekend Preview: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

No. 1Tennessee (24-1, 6-0 SEC) travels to Nashville this weekend to take on No. 9 Vanderbilt (20-4, 4-2 SEC) in its second road series of SEC play. Here's everything you need to know to get ready for this weekend's series between the Vols and Commodores.

Schedule (TV)

Friday, April 1: @ No. 9 Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Saturday, April 2: @ No. 9 Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Sunday, April 3: @ No. 9 Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. ET (SEC Network+)

Projected weekend rotation

Game 1: RHP Chase Burns (5-0, 0.80 ERA) vs. RHP Chris McElvain (4-0, 1.95 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Chase Dollander (4-0, 2.67 ERA) vs. LHP Carter Holton (4-1, 4.02 ERA)

Game 3: RHP Drew Beam (5-0, 1.12 ERA) vs. TBD

Storylines to watch

All eyes on the Vols

All eyes in the college baseball world will be focused on No. 1 Tennessee for a second consecutive week.

After sweeping Ole Miss, the Vols now head to the mid-state for a top 10 matchup with No. 9 Vanderbilt. The Commodores host the Vols after losing two of three to South Carolina last weekend in Columbia.

This weekend provides a little more juice than last weekend’s top five matchup. Vanderbilt and Tennessee simply don’t like one another.

There haven’t been many Tennessee teams from Knoxville that have given Tim Corbin issues. Corbin is 36-20 against the Vols and has won 12 of the 17 series between the in-state rivals.

This year, however, the Vols enter the weekend as the No. 1 team in the country and the perceived better team. Still, there’s plenty to prove for Tennessee against one of the standards across college baseball that has had its number over the years.

Pitching matchups

Tennessee’s starting pitching dominated Ole Miss last weekend and led the Vols to the series win. The trio of Chase Burns, Chase Dollander and Drew Beam will look to replicate their success against a strong Vanderbilt lineup this weekend.

Vanderbilt is equally as talented on the mound, but is a little less proven. Junior righty Chris McElvain (4-0, 1.95 ERA) will get the ball Friday night for the Commodores going up against Burns. Freshman lefty Carter Holton will get the ball Saturday going up against Dollander.

The Commodores’ Sunday starter has been up in the air over the last several weeks, while the Vols’ third starter has been settled in Beam. Vanderbilt has started four different pitchers over the last four weeks and it is still to be determined who will pitch this Sunday against the Vols.

Will Tennessee continue to hit?

There hasn’t been a team that has held Tennessee’s offense in check to this point in the season. Vanderbilt’s pitching staff has had some question marks, but it still certainly has the talent to make like tough, particularly with McElvain in game one.

Aside from facing Texas in Houston last month, this will be the toughest challenge for the Vols’ lineup to date.