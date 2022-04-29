Weekend Preview: No. 19 Auburn vs. No. 1 Tennessee

No. 1 Tennessee (38-3, 17-1 SEC) returns home this weekend following its sweep of Florida in Gainesville for the first time since 2001 to face No. 19 Auburn (30-12, 11-7 SEC).

The Tigers enter the weekend riding a seven-game winning streak and has won 12 of the last 15. Auburn's seven game-winning streak is tied for the fifth-longest current streak in the country, while its 11 wins away from home are tied for the most in the SEC with Tennessee.

Here's everything you need to know to get ready for this weekend's series between the Vols and Tigers.

Where Tennessee baseball is ranked in the polls this week

Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)

Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)

NCBWA: No. 1 (-)

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)

D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)

Baseball America: No. 1 (-)

Schedule (TV)

Friday, April 29: vs. No. 19 Auburn, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Saturday, April 30: vs. No. 19 Auburn, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Sunday, May 1: vs. No. 19 Auburn, 1 p.m. ET (SEC Network+)

Projected weekend rotation

Game 1: RHP Chase Burns (7-1, 2.12 ERA) vs. LHP Hayden Mullins (2-1, 3.55 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Blade Tidwell (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. RHP Trace Bright (2-4, 4.24 ERA)

Game 3: RHP Drew Beam (8-0, 1.86 ERA) vs. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (6-0, 1.71 ERA)

Storylines to watch

Can the Vols slow down Sonny D?

The best hitter in the country statistically speaking walks into Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend in the form of Auburn first baseman Sonny DiChiara.

DiChiara, a graduate transfer from Samford, leads the country in on-base percentage (.601), batting average (.448) and is fifth in slugging percentage (.856). He's reached base in all 38 games this season and in 40 straight dating back to the end of last season. He's even reached multiple times in 35 games this year, including 17 of 18 in SEC play and has reached at least three times on 24 occasions this season, including seven straight.

The Auburn offense goes as DiChiara goes. Can Tennessee, who possesses the best pitching staff in the country, be the first to slow him down?

Strong pitching matchups

This weekend will feature some of the best pitching matchups in the country. It'll start on Friday when Chase Burns squares off against Hayden Mullins and continue on Saturday when Blade Tidwell starts against Trace Bright.

Sunday's matchup will be the best of the three. Drew Beam will look to add to his phenomenal freshman season, while sophomore Joseph Gonzalez takes the mound for Auburn.

Gonzalez has quietly become one of the best pitchers in the SEC this season. After seven scoreless innings against South Carolina last Sunday, he's turned in four straight quality starts in SEC play, becoming the first Auburn pitcher to do so since 2018.

He is the first Auburn pitcher to win four straight SEC starts since 2015. The righty has not issued a walk in his last three outings and has a 1.80 ERA in SEC play.

Getting to the bullpen

Auburn doesn't feature a ton of bullpen depth, but its top two guys have been quite the dynamic duo.

Closer Blake Burkhalter leads the SEC and is fourth in the NCAA with 11 saves this season. Last weekend against South Carolina, he became the first Auburn pitcher in program history and first pitcher from the SEC since 2017 to record three saves in a series.

Set-up man Carson Skipper has been just as valuable as a lefty out of the bullpen. Paired with Burkhalter, the duo have combined to go 8-1 with a 2.94 ERA. They've tallied 82 strikeouts to 13 walks in 67.1 innings and 35 appearances.

No. 19 Auburn (30-12, 11-7 SEC) Scouting Report:

Series wins: vs. Yale, vs. Rhode Island (sweep), vs. No. 1 Auburn, vs. Texas A&M, @ No. 12 LSU, vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt, vs. South Carolina (sweep)

Series losses: vs. MTSU, @ Mississippi State

Stat Leaders:

Batting Avg: Sonny DiChiara (.448)

Runs: Sonny DiChiara (38)

Hits: Blake Rambusch (66)

Home Runs: Sonny DiChiara (12)

RBI: Sonny DiChiara (38)

Stolen Bases: Blake Rambusch (11)

Wins: Joseph Gonzalez (6)

Saves: Blake Burkhalter (11)

ERA (min. 15 IP): Joseph Gonzalez (1.71)

WHIP (min. 15 IP): Blake Burkhalter (0.77)

Innings Pitched: Trace Bright (51.0)

Strikeouts: Trace Bright (55)

Auburn Media Availability