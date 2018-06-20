



After receiving a scholarship from Tennessee’s new staff in late April, West Virginia linebacker commit Lee Kpogba visited and camped with the Vols over the weekend.

The 4-star prospect from Parkland High (N.C.) had been to campus before, but the Saturday’s trip was an opportunity to impress Jeremy Pruitt, Kevin Sherrer and others.

“I had a pretty good time up there. I felt a lot of love from the coaching staff. I got to meet coach Pruitt for the first time,” Kpogba said.

“I think I performed pretty well. I did good in all the coverages and stuff. They told me that they like me a lot. They liked what they saw. They want me to keep putting in work.”

Kpogba committed to WVU last October. He’s solid to the Mountaineers, yet still keeping his options open. Tennessee is among the schools looking at him as an inside linebacker, while other programs like his speed off the edge at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds.

“Really depends on what schools it is,” said Kpogba on where most envision his role.

“Either way I’m a sideline-to-sideline linebacker.”

Kpogba earned an invite to the Rivals 5-star Challenge after a really strong performance in Charlotte — both in coverage and in the run game.

The North Carolina native will be at West Virginia on July 27 after the dead period, but he’s already planning a return trip to Tennessee this fall — possibly more than one.

“They are somebody I’m going to keep contact with. I talk to coach (Brian) Niedermeyer. They want to get me down there for a game and then on (an) official later in the fall,” he said.

“I had a great time up there. The coaches are great. I like Tennessee a lot. I plan on keeping them in mind.”