The SEC was the epicenter of college football in Week 2 with future member Texas facing Alabama in a prime time bout that lived up to the hype. Texas A&M put its new-look offense to the test at Miami while other teams appeared to sleep walk through final tune-up games before conference play next week, leaving more questions than answers around the league.

Texas is really back, folks

Texas is back. Really. In the most anticipated game of the weekend, the No. 11 Longhorns handled a national stage at No. 3 Alabama, beating the Crimson Tide 34-24 and making an early-season statement. WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Recapping Tennessee football's 30-13 win over Austin Peay For Alabama (1-1), its quarterback woes that were the talk of the offseason were evident. Jalen Milroe, who won the starting job over Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner, finished 14-of-27 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns but his two interceptions loomed large. The Crimson Tide also struggled in the run game, posting just 107 yards on a combined 35 carries with Jase McClellan being held to 45 yards. Defensively, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers totaled 349 passing yards and two scores and wide receiver Ja'Tavion Sanders accounted for 114 yards. It's clear that Alabama's quarterback concerns over the summer were legitimate. It gets one more week to try and figure it out with a road tilt at South Florida up next before beginning its conference slate against No. 20 Ole Miss on Sept. 23. Alabama hosts Tennessee in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 21.

Turnovers, defense plague Texas A&M

The Bobby Petrino era got off to a promising start last week. The Texas A&M offense still looked improve on Saturday against Miami but two Conner Weigman interceptions and a secondary that allowed 374 passing yards were too much to overcome in a 48-33 loss. WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel talks after Austin Peay The Aggies were limited in the run, going for less than 100 yards but Weigman passed for 336 yards and Evan Stewart finished with 11 receptions for nearly 150 yards. Weigman's two interceptions were the first of his career. The defense took a step back as Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke diced up the secondary five touchdown passes and the Hurricanes had three receivers finish with 75 yards or more. Texas A&M (1-1) gets Louisiana-Monroe next week before hosting Auburn. The Aggies come to Knoxville on Oct. 14.

Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri overcome slow starts

Tennessee wasn't the only team that looked sluggish on Saturday. Division foes Kentucky and South Carolina were slow out of the gate vs. FCS teams and Missouri needed to hold of Middle Tennessee State at home. Kentucky went back and forth with Eastern Kentucky before winning 28-17 and South Carolina trailed Furman in the first half. The Gamecocks pulled away in a 47-21 finish at home. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Aaron Beasley makes up for Keenan Pili's absence with night of dominance After giving up nine sacks vs. North Carolina last week, the South Carolina offensive front allowed just one as quarterback Spencer Rattler went 25-of-27 passing for 345 yards and three touchdowns. The Gamecocks (1-1) play at No. 1 Georgia next week and Tennessee on Sept. 30. Kentucky's offense looked pedestrian for the second-straight week, scoring just 7 points in the first half. Quarterback Devin Leary tossed four scores but had one interception. The Wildcats (2-0) have one more non-conference game before playing at Vanderbilt. They play the Vols on Oct. 28 in Lexington.

