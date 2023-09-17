What we learned about Vols’ SEC opponents in Week 3
Though SEC play began for some teams around the league on Saturday, there were a few that had non-conference match ups.
Missouri hosted No. 14 Kansas State in search of a signature win and Alabama played at USF as it looked to bounce back from its loss to Texas last week.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
Here is what we learned about Tennessee’s upcoming conference opponents in week 3.
Missouri gets signature win
Missouri was a 3.5-point underdog to Kansas State at home on Saturday and ended up notching arguably the biggest win of the Eli Drinkwitz era.
The Tigers looked underwhelming in the first two weeks of the season, avoiding upset against Middle Tennessee State last week but looked impressive in a thrilling 30-27 win over the Wildcats.
In a back-and-forth game, quarterback Brady Cook passed for 356 yards and two touchdowns and wide receiver Luther Burden III finished with seven receptions for 114 yards and two scores.
Missouri drove to midfield late and opted to let kicker Harrison Mevis win it on an SEC record 61-yard field goal as time expired.
The Tigers (3-0) round out their non-conference slate vs. Memphis next week and could potentially be 4-0 before opening SEC play at Vanderbilt on Sept. 30.
Alabama QBs woes continue
Alabama’s quarterback issue is still just that.
After starting Jalen Milroe in a win over MTSU in week 1 and a loss vs. Texas last week, Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner got the start vs. USF.
Buchner didn’t provide the jolt Nick Saban might have hoped for. He was 5-of-14 passing for 34 yards before being benched and replaced by freshman Ty Simpson.
Alabama totaled just over 300 yards of offense, which was enough to win 17-3 but it’s clear the Crimson Tide’s offensive woes are far from being solved.
Alabama hosts Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa next Saturday.
Georgia holds off South Carolina
South Carolina may not have figured out its offensive line problems, but it made strides at Georgia.
The Gamecocks looked better than expected, leading the No. 1 Bulldogs by two scores at one point before Georgia scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to win 24-14 at home.
South Carolina (1-2, 0-1 SEC) had a chance late to pull within one possession but Spencer Rattler’s pass was intercepted deep in Georgia territory.
Rattler was 22-of-42 passing for 256 yards and a touchdown but two interceptions loomed large. He was sacked three times.
The run game continued to be a non factor with 53 yards on a combined 16 attempts.
Georgia (3-0, 1-0) gets the benefit of the doubt. The two-time defending national champions have looked lethargic offensively at times but the defense continues to be elite.
South Carolina plays Mississippi State at home next before traveling to Tennessee on Sept. 30 and Georgia hosts UAB.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––