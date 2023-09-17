Though SEC play began for some teams around the league on Saturday, there were a few that had non-conference match ups. Missouri hosted No. 14 Kansas State in search of a signature win and Alabama played at USF as it looked to bounce back from its loss to Texas last week. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Here is what we learned about Tennessee’s upcoming conference opponents in week 3.

Missouri gets signature win

Missouri was a 3.5-point underdog to Kansas State at home on Saturday and ended up notching arguably the biggest win of the Eli Drinkwitz era. The Tigers looked underwhelming in the first two weeks of the season, avoiding upset against Middle Tennessee State last week but looked impressive in a thrilling 30-27 win over the Wildcats. In a back-and-forth game, quarterback Brady Cook passed for 356 yards and two touchdowns and wide receiver Luther Burden III finished with seven receptions for 114 yards and two scores. Missouri drove to midfield late and opted to let kicker Harrison Mevis win it on an SEC record 61-yard field goal as time expired. The Tigers (3-0) round out their non-conference slate vs. Memphis next week and could potentially be 4-0 before opening SEC play at Vanderbilt on Sept. 30.

Alabama QBs woes continue

Alabama’s quarterback issue is still just that. After starting Jalen Milroe in a win over MTSU in week 1 and a loss vs. Texas last week, Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner got the start vs. USF. Buchner didn’t provide the jolt Nick Saban might have hoped for. He was 5-of-14 passing for 34 yards before being benched and replaced by freshman Ty Simpson. Alabama totaled just over 300 yards of offense, which was enough to win 17-3 but it’s clear the Crimson Tide’s offensive woes are far from being solved. Alabama hosts Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa next Saturday.

Georgia holds off South Carolina