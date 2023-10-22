On a Saturday where a number of teams were idle, Tennessee and Alabama took center stage in the SEC. The No. 17 Vols led by two scores at halftime before being shutout in the second half in a 34-20 loss to the No. 11 Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION For Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) the win created even more separation in the western division race while Tennessee (5-2, 2-2) fell behind in its quest for the eastern crown. The remainder of the Vols’ conference schedule includes Kentucky, Georgia, Missouri and Vanderbilt and though there wasn’t much to glean from week 8 on Saturday with three of those teams off, here is what we learned about the Tigers while Tennessee shifts its attention to Kentucky. Here is what we learned about the Vols' upcoming conference opponents in week 8.

Missouri continues to roll

The Missouri Tigers have so far made a strong case for being the best team not named Georgia in the SEC East. Missouri furthered its claim on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri, routing South Carolina 34-12 and moving to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in league play. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: What changed in Tennessee's offense between halves in the loss to Alabama Tigers' quarterback Brady Cook 14-of-24 for 198 yards and a touchdown but it was running back Cody Schrader that carried the load. He rushed for 159 yards and two scores. Defensively, Missouri accounted for six sacks of Gamecocks' quarterback Spencer Rattler as South Carolina (2-5, 1-4) continues its downward spiral. The Tigers also totaled eight tackles for loss and forced a turnover. Missouri is tied with Florida for the second place in the east and should move up in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who rank top half of the conference in both total offense (446.6 YPG) and defense (345.7 YPG), have are off next week before playing at No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 4 in a game that could go a long way in deciding the division. Missouri took the Bulldogs to the wire last season in Columbia, leading most of the way before losing late, 26-22. Georgia (7-0, 4-0) plays Florida (5-2, 3-1) in Jacksonville next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Kentucky has week off before hosting Vols